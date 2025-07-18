Lionel Messi is Dominating the 2025 Topps Now MLS checklist, is that a Good Thing?
Lionel Messi continues to be all over the 2025 Topps MLS Now checklist and collectors are continuing to flock for the Inter Miami star’s on demand cards as soon as they become available online, though the rest of the league is struggling to be of interest to those same collectors.
We’re more than halfway through the 2025 MLS season and one thing has become abundantly clear from collectors: they’re really only here for Lionel Messi Topps Now MLS products.
The Argentine superstar already has nine cards in the 2025 Topps Now MLS set that has only produced 64 cards as of this article being published.
It isn’t shocking to see Lionel Messi all over 2025 Topps Now MLS’s checklist. He’s been the MLS Player of the Matchday a league-leading four times in 2025 and his 23 goal-contributions in MLS is good for a tie for the second-most in the league entering Matchday 26.
The issue that has presented itself in 2025 is that consumers seem to only want Lionel Messi cards from Topps Now MLS 2025 and that has been repeatedly proven throughout the season. In fact, only two other cards in Topps Now MLS 2025 that do not feature Messi have sold over 1,000 copies.
MLS expansion side San Diego FC’s team card #4 from their MLS debut sold 1,230 copies and the Philadelphia Union’s teenage sensation Cavan Sullivan’s card #59 sold 2,283 copies. No other on-demand card in this set has sold over 900 copies, which is not great for the future of Topps Now’s MLS partnership.
Consumers are being clear with their message to Topps in 2025: they want Lionel Messi cards.
It’s a league-wide issue that fans are flocking to this one franchise that will not have Messi forever and the rest of the league is falling behind in the collectibles market because of it.
Topps should continue to print as many Lionel Messi on-demand products as they can but it’s clear that a new strategy is needed when selling the rest of MLS to collectors. If not, this partnership needs a revamp as Messi won’t be in MLS for many more years.
Messi cards in 2025 Topps Now MLS (print run)
#1 (4867)
#19 (2371)
#23 (2079)
#28 (2495)
#45 split card with teammate Telasco Segovia RC (1057)
#47 (3053)
#60 (2328)
#61 and #63 (print runs TBD)