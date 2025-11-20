Logan Paul drops lawsuit over Michael Jordan arena floor

Influencer, podcaster, and occasional WWE star Logan Paul recently ended his litigation against Heritage Auctions according to documents out of Texas district court where the initial lawsuit was filed. According to ESPN and other sources, the lawsuit was “dismissed without prejudice” meaning that the lawsuit is closed for now.

Logan Paul won this autographed Michael Jordan court section from Heritage Auctions. This item was at the center of the legal dispute between the two parties. | Heritage Auctions HA.com

As discussed in a prior article, Logan Paul filed an injunction against Heritage Auction over a piece of court from the United Center signed by Michael Jordan. Paul won the signed piece at auction with a winning bid of over $560,000. In their listing, Heritage claimed it was the ultimate Michael Jordan display piece” and along with Jordan’s autograph included the inscriptions "Air Jordan,""5X MVP,""6X Finals MVP,""10X Scoring Title" and "HOF 2009." Upper Deck had certified that the piece of the court had come from the 1995-98 seasons while PSA/DNA certified it was from the 2001-05 season.

Michael Jordan signing the piece of the court. According to Heritage the court section was used by the Chicago Bulls during the 1995-1998 seasons while PSA/DNA said it was from the 2001-2005 seasons. | Heritage Auctions HA.com

After disputes over the authentication of the court, Paul reported that he was not granted enough time to authenticate the item on his own before Heritage solicited payment. The original payment was due on September 25. Paul was notified that he would lose the rights to the piece without payment. A temporary restraining order was originally granted and then extended before expiring.

Logan Paul in the ring during his match with Roman Reigns. | https://www.si.com/fannation/wrestling/news/logan-paul-on-his-match-against-roman-reigns-thats-my-proudest-performance-in-wwe

As of this writing, it is unclear why Paul chose to abandon his lawsuit against Heritage. In their report, ESPN was not able to get a comment from Logan Paul or representatives. Heritage also declined comment stating the information regarding the piece was subject to a contract so it appears as though Paul decided to go through with the sale. While this ends the saga of the court piece for now, as previously discussed, the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice. In legal terms, that means that the plaintiff, in this case Paul, still can still file charges at a later date. So while the litigation is closed for now, it remains to be seen if Paul will refile charges in future.

Michael Jordan signing autographs at a private signing for Upper Deck. Jordan has hand exclusive partnership with Upper Deck since his playing days with the Bulls. | https://slamonline.com/nba/mj-upper-deck/

