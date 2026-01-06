4 affordable Carson Beck cards to grab before potential College Football Playoff boom

Miami QB Carson Beck has lived a wild college football life, and he's got the trading card assortment to prove it. Beck was a top recruit at Georgia, took over there, but after a Heisman run and a great 2023 campaign, slumped a bit in 2024. He transferred to Miami and has the Hurricanes, after an impressive upset of Ohio State, favored to reach the national title game.

In the NIL era, a player like Beck has multiple years of trading card history already out there for collectors. Some might prefer first cards and Georgia souvenirs, while others could go for evidence of his ongoing Hurricane run. But in any case, here are four epic Beck cards that won't break the wallet-- at least, until and unless Miami wins the CFP title later this month.

1. 2022 Keepsake Patch (recently sold for $35)

A 2022 Carson Beck Keepsake patch card is surprisingly affordable. | CardLadder

The first Beck cards appear to have surfaced in 2022 with Keepsake. These cards seem to still hang a bit under the radar, because even the gorgeous patch card above, which is numbered to 50, sold for $35 about six weeks ago. Similar cards are still out there for sale and while Beck's run of success might have boosted the price a bit, for both a rookie and a limited patch, it's still a good buy.

2. 2023 Bowman U Best 1st Numbered (An SCG Mint 10 /75 sold for under $15)

Even a numbered color variation Bowman U Best Beck rookie can still be had for under $15. | CardLadder

2023 brough the first Topps-related Beck issues, with the accompanying "1st" card status. Somehow prices remain low. Consider the SCG 10 yellow variation numbered to 75 above of Beck's 2023 Bowman U Best rookie, which just sold for under $15. Sure, no autograph or patch, but a high-grade numbered rookie for a college superstar? Sounds like a deal.

3. 2025 Bowman U Best Dual Relic Auto /75 (Sold for $53)

Even a prime Beck with all the bells and whistles (dual patch, auto, numbered, in Miami gear) is still an affordable buy. | CardLadder

Consider this gorgeous 2025 Bowman U Best Beck as the best argument for general affordability. Check the boxes on this one. Patch? Yep, dual patch. Auto? Yes. Numbered? To 75. But is he wearing Georgia stuff? No, depicted in his Miami uniform (with the patch thus matching). Just sold for $53. If something near the Cadillac of Beck cards can be had for barely $50, it's clearly a buyer's market.

4. 2025 Bowman Chrome U Acropolis (/25 sold for $15)

Even a limited 2025 Beck insert is a steal of a deal. | CardLadder

Again, even a rare Beck with a cool design is an easy buy. This Acropolis insert from 2025 Bowman Chrome U that's a color match numbered to 25 recently sold for $15. Even granted an uncertain NFL future ahead for Beck, he's two wins from college football immortality, and his cards are still bargain-priced.

