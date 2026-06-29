Mantle Mania: Record Prices for Mickey Mantle Cards and Magazine

Eventually, the Mickey Mantle market will cool down. Prices simply cannot increase indefinitely. While an inevitable plateau or downturn awaits, the Mantle market shows no signs of slowing down for now. In fact, recent auction prices suggest that demand for “The Mick’s” cards and collectibles is as strong as ever.

Just over the past few weeks, record-shattering prices were established for several iconic Mantle collectibles. These historic sales prove that the Mantle market is on fire, with no end in sight.

1957 Topps Mickey Mantle PSA 9 Sets New Record

Card Ladder

A stunning example of this momentum occurred on June 20th when a 1957 Topps Mickey Mantle PSA 9 sold for a record-shattering $248,880 through Goldin Auctions. This blockbuster sale obliterated the previous all-time high for the grade ($156,000 in October 2024. The card has seen a staggering 60% increase in value in less than two years. One PSA 10 copy of the card exists, but it has never been sold publicly.

The total population of 1957 Topps Mantle is 14,660, which means this card has been graded 14,660 times by one of the four major card-grading companies (PSA, SGC, Beckett, and CGC). Only 22 copies of the card have been graded PSA 9, so high-grade copies like this one rarely become available.

The 1957 Topps Mickey Mantle is one of the most popular cards from “The Mick’s” playing career. He won his second consecutive MVP award in 1957 by posting an incredible .512 on-base percentage, reaching base more times than he actually made outs (319 to 312). He hit a career-high .365, with a career-best 11.3 WAR. 1957 is widely considered Mickey Mantle's second-best season ever, trailing only his legendary 1956 Triple Crown campaign.

Mantle's First Sports Illustrated Cover Sets Magazine Record

Goldin

Mantle's dominance has extended beyond just baseball cards. On June 28th, his first Sports Illustrated cover from 1956, graded PSA 9.6, sold for $328,180. The sale through Goldin established a new record for any graded magazine.

The sale surpassed the previous sports magazine record of $229,360, set by Michael Jordan's first Sports Illustrated cover earlier this year. Not only did Mantle break the sports magazine record, but he also beat it by nearly $100,000. It also shattered the previous record for any vintage baseball magazine, illustrating just how quickly the graded magazine hobby has matured. The previous high sale for a baseball magazine occurred in April of this year when a Japanese magazine with Ohtani on the cover sold for around $40,000.

The 1956 Sports Illustrated with Mantle on the cover is considered the most iconic baseball magazine ever produced. The iconic issue is viewed as the magazine equivalent of his legendary 1952 Topps baseball card. The sale is an extremely positive sign for the growing market of graded sports magazines.

Another Iconic Mantle Card Reaches an All-Time High

Card Ladder

Another record was set at Goldin Auctions when a 1965 Topps Mickey Mantle PSA 9 sold for $40,262 on June 20th, establishing a new all-time high for the iconic Mantle card.

The previous public sale of the card was $18,830 in May 2024, meaning its value has more than doubled in just over two years. Despite a PSA 9 population of 56, collectors continue to aggressively pursue high-grade examples of Mantle’s playing-day cards. 1965 Topps is one of the most popular sets of the decade, and the Mickey Mantle #350 is its crown jewel of the set.

Mantle's $1.83 Million 1952 Topps PSA 8 Card Wasn't a Record

Card Ladder

During that very same June 20th Goldin auction, Mantle's iconic 1952 Topps card, graded a PSA 8, sold for an incredible $1,830,000. This didn't break the all-time record for a PSA 8 copy, but the sale is the highest for a PSA 8 Mantle since 2021. Sales like these reaffirm that Mantle remains the undisputed king of baseball cards, as his total Card Ladder Player Index Marketcap is currently nearly five times greater than that of Jackie Robinson, who sits in second place.

Card Ladder

Earlier in 2026, a record was set for Mantle's autographed rookie card. A signed 1951 Bowman Mickey Mantle rookie sold for $451,400 at Heritage Auctions on February 28, 2026. The PSA 2 copy received a perfect 'Auto 10' grade, combining Mantle's only recognized rookie card with an autograph style collectors rarely encounter. One of the biggest factors behind the record price is that the card was period-signed, meaning Mantle signed it early in his playing career rather than decades later at a card show.