One of the most iconic lines in cinema history, delivered by the famous James Earl Jones voicing Darth Vader in Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back, following his fight with Luke Skywalker, played by Mark Hamill.

"No, I am your father..."

But just before the famous line, Vader (played by David Prowse) makes a swift move and cuts Skywalker's hand off, and it falls, holding his lightsaber, down into the abyss of space. And now, that screen-used hand and saber are up for sale with Heritage Auctions.

Mark Hamill's screen-used prosthetic hand and lightsaber as Luke Skywalker. Cut off by the Darth Vader character in The Empire Strikes Back Star Wars film. | Heritage Auction

Starting bid on this piece of Hollywood memorabilia is a whopping $1 million, with the buyer's premium the total would be $1.25 million.

The item is a part of a lot that features 10 other Star Wars movie items and won't open until July 13, 2026. The auction runs five days, ending July 17

Luke Skywalker, played by Mark Hamill, after his hand holding the lightsaber after his battle on Cloud City in The Empire Strikes Back. | Heritage Auction

According to the auction house's description, this piece is directly tied and verified as the item seen in the movie. The prop was constructed, according to the description, by Academy Award-winning make-up artist Stuart Freeborn.

Freeborn is attributed as the creator of Yoda, among other famous items and characters from the famed space movies. The hand was created from a mold of Hamill's real hand, giving it a life-like look. The item has been tucked away for decades, and this will be the first time it is being publicly offered at auction.

The prop of Luke Skywalkers hand and lightsaber used on-screen in The Empire Strikes Back | Heritage Auctions

This isn't the first time Heritage Auctions has had Star Wars memorabilia. In 2023, a screen-matched X-wing fighter miniature was sold for $3.135 million. Then, two years later, Heritage sold Darth Vader's red lightsaber from The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. That item sold for $3.6 million.

Highest Selling Star Wars Memorabilia

A 1977 half-sheet artwork for A New Hope, created by illustrator Tom Jung. | Heritage Auctio

But the top Star Wars item ever sold wasn't a movie prop, it was a poster. In December 2025, Heritage Auctions sold a 1977 half-sheet artwork for A New Hope created by illustrator Tom Jung. That piece sold for a whopping $3.875 million.

Highest Selling Star Wars Card

1977 Topps Star Wars Luke Skywalker | Card Ladde

Star Wars has their own trading cards too, and the highest selling one happens to be again of Luke Skywalker, and Heritage Auctions carried the sale. The 1977 Topp Star Wars, Luke Skywalker, graded a PSA GEM MT 10, sold at Heritage for $687,387.46 on May 5, 2026. This card is considered the rookie card of Luke Skywalker.

The nostalgia for the original Star Wars trilogy and characters remains as strong as the force.