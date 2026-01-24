It's hard to believe that we're coming up on the 30th anniversary of the 1998 Home Run chase between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa. For those who might be too young to remember, it's actually hard to describe - the entire country was captivated by the two sluggers for the entire summer.

It seemed that was all anyone was talking about, whether they were sports fans or not. TV programs would be interrupted to show one or the other at bat, in the hope that another dinger would be belted. In the years that followed, the card companies paid tribute by producing cards of the two players together.

TOPPS FINEST SPLIT SCREEN 1999 MCGWIRE/SOSA

Topps' 1999 Finest release saw the inclusion of a McGwire/Sosa dual card as an insert, showing the two sluggers in full home run swing. For collectors of the home run chase, as well as McGwire or Sosa, this card brings back memories. The protective coating in this case was left on the card - cards will grade the same with or without it - it's strictly a matter of personal choice.

TOPPS CHROME COMBOS 2000 MCGWIRE/SOSA

Topps went back to the well in 2000, with a tribute card to McGwire and Sosa in their Topps Chrome product. Collectors on the search for this card will notice quickly that it has become a favorite to have signed by both players. It's fairly common to find on sites like eBay with the autos already authenticated.

UPPER DECK SP AUTHENTIC 1999 MCGWIRE/SOSA

Upper Deck wasn't going to be left out of the game - this card from 1999's SP Authentic release shows a picture of Sosa congratulating McGwire and the two celebrating together at the end of a long battle.

