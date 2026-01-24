Beyond the QBs: 4 Football Cards That Could See a Playoff Bump This Weekend

As the NFL season comes to a close, the sports card market is watching closely to see which players or coaches might create something magical this year. A standout performence in the the NFC/AFC confernce champoinship game, followed by helping a team win the Super Bowl, can inject hobby attention and value into a player's cards. And since on quarterback's get all the love, let's look at four non-QB's who are poised to to pop with a Super Bowl victory.

RELATED: 1993 Topps Football Cards - Top 5 Essential PSA 10s

Puka Nacua

Wide Receiver

Los Angeles Rams

2023 Prizm Puka Nacua Prizm Silver PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Puka Nacua has put up massive numbers in his first three seasons, and as a first-time all-pro this year, he is poised to become a leader of the next generation of elite wide recieivers. Most NFL collectors alread recognize his impact and hobby value, but with a Super Bowl Victory, especially with a potiental Super Bowl MVP, would expose him to a much broader audience. His Prizm Silver PSA 10 rookie card could see a significant boost with its current vaule hovering around $180-$200.

Kenneth Walker, III

Running Back

Seattle Seahawks

2022 Prizm Kenneth Walker III Silver Autograph PSA 10 | Card Ladder

There was a time when between-the-tackle RBs like Walker routinely won regular-season and SB MVP honors. After a dominant 116-yard, 3-touchdown performance in the Divisional round, Walker could be positioned for a significant hobby boost with two more outings like that. While he has been a steady and productive running back throughout his four NFL seasons, a powerful Super Bowl performance could elevate his profile and bring him some much-deserved national attention.

RJ Harvey

Running Back

Denver Broncos

2024 Select RJ Harvey Gold Prizm PSA 9 | Card Ladder

With Bo Nix's sudden injury last weekend, who should collectors be looking for as a hobby hero if Denver makes a Super Bowl run? RJ Harvey may be the answer. The rookie running back has shown signs of being the stud RB the Broncos hoped he would be when they drafted him in the 2nd Round. With a limited number of rookie cards this season, Harvey's Select XRCs have seen some attention; a Super Bowl victory would likely increase these numbers even higher.

Mike Vrabel

Head Coach

New England Patriots

2021 Pannini Prizm Mike Vrabel Super Bowl XXXVIII Auto | Card Ladder

Beyond Drake Maye, the next in line for major hobby attention if the Patriots win the Super Bowl is head coach Mike Vrabel. A former player and Super Bowl champion, Vrabel already has some hobby relevance from his playing days; a Super Bowl coaching victory would elevate that to another level. Only one other player/coach has ever won the Super Bowl both as a player and as a head coach: Mike Ditka. With two more victories this season, Vrabel's dream coaching season would be complete. Will the hobby and collectors take notice?

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: