Maye vs. Darnold: Which QB’s Cards Will Benefit the Most With a Super Bowl LX Win?

The most unlikely Super Bowl in NFL history is finally here. After a grueling 17 week schedule and playoffs the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will square off in Super Bowl LX. The game will be a rematch of Super Bowl XLIV in which the Patriots won on Malcolm Butler interception on a last second goal line stand. That Super Bowl featured All Pro QB Russell Wilson and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady. This time around the same teams will feature very different players under center, specifically Drake Maye and Sam Darnold of the Pats and Seahawks respectively . In this article I’ll be breaking down which quarterback’s collectibles market has the most to gain from a Super Bowl Victory

Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold Panini Flawless dual patch rookie auto | https://130point.com/cards/

Sam Darnold took the more circuitous route of the two QBs to get to this point. Darnold was originally drafted third overall in the 2018 NFL draft. After flaming out with the Jets, Darnold had stints with the Panthers and as a backup with the 49ers before breaking out last year with the Vikings in which he threw for 35 touchdowns with a 102 QB rating. He signed as a free agent this year with the Seahawks and while he didn’t reach the statistical heights of his previous season, he did post respectable numbers while leading the Seahawks to the Super Bowl. From a collectibles standpoint, Darnold’s cards obviously took a hit as he struggled during the early portion of his career. Recently, they have seen a slight resurgence that has correlated with his improved play.

Drake Maye

Drake Maye Panini rookie patch card | https://130point.com/cards/

Like Darnold, Drake Maye was a highly regarded prospect that went third overall in his draft year. Though for the most part, their similarities stop there. After an uneven rookie season that showed a lot of potential, Maye not only lived up to but exceeded those expectations, improving in every statistical category and most importantly leading the Patriots to the Super Bowl. Maye’s superlative season almost resulted in an NFL MVP as he finished runner up to winner Matthew Stafford. Again from a collectibles standpoint, Maye’s card sales started strong at the beginning of his rookie year. Collectors who were not deterred by his relatively slow start were rewarded as his card prices have steadily surged throughout the season.

The verdict

Now with all that in mind, of the two quarterbacks, Sam Darnold’s market has the most to gain from a win. While Maye did experience some adversity, Darnold’s track record of early struggles negatively affected his card market more. Collectors tend to be more skeptical of players with Darnold’s background, however, winning the Super Bowl would go a long way to quieting the skepticism. As for Maye, while a Super Bowl would undoubtedly cement his status as a top five or ever three QB in the league, his more limited track record actually helps his market.

