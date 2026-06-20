One Piece, a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, started in July 1997. A manga is a comic or graphic novel, originating from Japan. The anime started in 1999 and is still going strong today, and the live-action series started in 2023 and has two seasons out. The anime and the live-action series can be viewed on Netflix.

The Dodgers held a One Piece night in 2025, and the success was so overwhelming that they are bringing it back again this year!

The History of One Piece and Baseball

The Great Age of Pirates is when the manga series starts with the execution of the legendary Pirate King, Gol D. Roger. Before that, for 800 years, the World Government ruled. The Pirate King successfully conquered the Grand Line and reached Laugh Tale. He would announce that he had hidden the ultimate treasure, the One Piece, right before being executed. This started the Great Age of Pirates, where everyone wanted to find the One Piece. Monkey D. Luffy, the main character, is one of the pirates.

He is the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, who has Devil Fruit powers from eating the Gum-Gum fruit. He has the properties of rubber, which allows him to stretch and contort his limbs at will. The one flaw of eating the Devil Fruit is that the pirate loses the ability to swim, which is a big deal for life at sea.

Baseball teams always have promotional games to attract fans to come to the ballpark. With 81 games to play at home, it's not always easy to sell out every game. The hype of One Piece will definitely get some non-baseball fans to attend and enjoy a game. Here is a look at this year's One Piece promotional giveaway at Dodger Stadium.

July 2nd, 2026 - Dodger Stadium Monkey D. Luffy Promo Card

For the second year in a row, the Los Angeles Dodgers are having a One Piece promotional night. Last year's promo card has climbed in value too, selling for $1,000 raw, over $5,000 in a PSA 10, and over $19,000 in a BGS Black Label. The 2025 promo card had Monkey D. Luffy pitching with his rubber arm. This year's promo card has Monkey D. Luffy about to swing with his body twisted for an ultimate swing. Both years' attendees also received a straw hat with the Dodgers' logo.

The LA Dodgers Recreate The Straw Hat Pirates

The Dodgers are promoting the night with some of their players all wearing their straw hats and holding the giveaway card. The Dodgers currently have the best record in baseball and have won the last two World Series. In 2025, they defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in seven games, and in 2024, they defeated the New York Yankees in five games.