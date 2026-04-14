McDonald’s K-pop Demon Hunters Collab Brings Collectible Photocards to the Menu

For a limited time, McDonald's will be serving up more than Big Macs and Chicken McNuggets.

The fast food chain recently launched a collaboration with Netflix’s award-winning animated film K-pop Demon Hunters on March 31. Ads for the collaboration have been sprinkled throughout the NBA on Prime broadcasts, including the final game of the season between the Celtics and the Magic.

The partnership is looking to build off of the movie’s popularity and features the rival K-pop girl group HUNTR/X facing off against the Saja Boys, a demonic boy band, in a "Battle for the Fans.”



the kpop demon hunters battle for the fans begins today. r u ready? HUNTR/X meal and saja boys breakfast meal out now pic.twitter.com/U3OR2ZvGCI — McDonald's (@McDonalds) March 31, 2026

This battle includes the introduction of McDonald’s first dueling meals: The Saja Boys Breakfast Meal features a Spicy Saja McMuffin, while the HUNTR/X Lunch/Dinner Meal features a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets.

The Collectible Component

If you're a fan of the show and you love collecting, then you'll be delighted to hear that these battling meals feature a collectible component.



A 2026 McDonald’s Kpop Demon Hunters Purple Heart Holo | eBay

Each meal comes with an exclusive and collectible ‘photocard’. There are 14 photocard designs, including rare holofoils of characters like Rumi, Mira, Zoey, and Jinu. There’s also a QR code via the McDonald's app for first-access content, such as a special reveal tied to the fan "battle."



2026 McDonald's K-pop Demon Hunter photo card set | Card Ladder

It's still early, but some of these card sets and packs are listed on eBay for well over $100, while the highest-selling McDonald's Demon Hunter collectible to date was a full set of 14 cards that sold for $202.50 on April 10, 2026, according to Card Ladder.

Leveraging Fan Favorites and Q4 Success

After a successful Q4 featuring the return of Monopoly in October and November, plus The Grinch Meal in December, McDonald's was able to close 2025 with its best quarterly U.S. same-store sales in more than two years. This news helped push the stock up above $340 in late February, but since then McDonalds has given back most of its Q1 gains and is down around $300.



Month to date McDonald's stock on April 13, 2026 | Google

The strategy with the K-pop Demon Hunters meals looks poised to continue these fan-favorite tie-ins with the hopes of continued success, which is certainly needed to drive MCD stock to new heights.

According to Alyssa Buetikofer, McDonald’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, the fast food giant wants to merge two superfan groups together and see how it goes.

In a statement on the McDonald's website, she said, “Everything we do at McDonald’s is for the fans, and no one can relate to that more than Netflix and KPop Demon Hunters. Big things happen when you bring two massive fandoms together, and this partnership was a natural fit. We found authentic ways to unite our iconic worlds — inviting HUNTR/X and Saja Boys fans into the rivalry in ways that feel true to the film and unmistakably McDonald’s.”