Rikuu Nishida, a Japanese-born baseball player, got the call-up on May 25, 2026, and made his big league debut that same day. He became the first player in the majors born and raised in Japan who traveled to the United States to play Division 1 baseball. Nishida played for the Oregon Ducks after spending two years at Mt. Hood Community College. He was drafted by the White Sox in 2023.

His first autograph came out of the 2024 Bowman Chrome product, and that's where his top three sales to-date have come from, according to Card Ladder.

No. 3: 2024 Bowman Chrome Red Wave Refractor 1st Autograph

Rikuu Nishida's Bowman Chrome 1st, red refractor | eBay | https://ebay.us/m/R0LgOt

The first card on the list and the third-highest Nishida card sale is his 2024 Bowman Chrome 1st red wave refractor autograph, numbered five-of-five. The card features a bust shot of Nishida in his batting stance, surrounded by the red wave border. He signed his autograph in his native language, which tends to give those cards a little more value.

May 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox right fielder Rikuu Nishida (51) catches a fly ball | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The card was listed on eBay for $1,985, but the seller ultimately took an offer on May 28, 2026. The final selling price, according to Card Ladder, was $1,300.

No. 2: 2024 Bowman Chrome 1st Superfractor 1-of-1 Autograph

2024 Bowman Chrome Rikuu Nishida Superfractor 1-of-1 | Card Ladder

Nishida's second-highest card sale is literally one of a kind. The card is his one-of-one 2024 Bowman Chrome Superfractor Autograph. The card uses the same image as his entire 2024 Bowman Chrome set, showing him standing up to an at-bat, ready for the pitch. This one, however, is surrounded by the famous gold vinyl swirls that are featured on every one-of-one superfractor.

According to Card Ladder, this card was sold for $1,600 as a best offer accepted on eBay. This sale happened at the beginning of the year on January 26, 2026.



No. 1 | 2024 Bowman Chrome 1st Superfractor 1-of-1 Autograph

2024 Bowman Chrome 1st 1-of-1 Superfractor autograph | Card Ladde

You're not seeing double. The third card on the list, and Nishida's highest-selling card, is again his 2024 Bowman Chrome one-of-one Superfractor Autograph card. It's not the craziest thing for a card like this to be high up on a list multiple times.

The Superfractor sold for a best offer of $2,000. The sale was completed, according to Card Ladder, on July 6, 2024, which was very shortly after the product was released.

Rikuu Nishida's Propsects In The Big Leagues

At the time of this writing, Nishida has only played two Major League Baseball games. But his minor league stat line suggests he projects as a good contact hitter. And his defensive prowess will be a force, as shown by a highlight-reel throw from right field to save a run.

Rikuu Nishida wants nothing to do with the Ichiro Suzuki comparisons



(via @CHSN_WhiteSox) pic.twitter.com/WCtzegDSHW — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 26, 2026

In the minor leagues, he hit .290 and drove in 93 runs across 306 games and multiple levels of the minor leagues. He also had more walks (201) than he had strikeouts (174). What he didn't have was power. In those 306 games, he only hit two home runs.

Whether he sticks as a starter with a high batting average or ends up becoming a defensive replacement, Nishida has found a spot in the outfield in the Major Leagues, and just adds to the crop of players making an impression in Chicago.