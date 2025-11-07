Top Ten Orlando Magic cards every collector should see

The biggest what if in the 90's for basketball. What if Shaquille O'Neal stayed with the Orlando Magic? Before there was Kobe and Shaq, there was Penny and Shaq. The Magic have had their fair share of superstars besides Shaq and Penny. Dwight Howard and Tracy McGrady had their time there where they were successful.

The Orlando Magic have recently had their struggles. They have only made the NBA Finals twice in their history and lost both times. In 1995 they had Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway and Shaquille O'Neal leading them past the Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers only to lose to the Houston Rockets. In 2009 Dwight Howard led the Magic to the Finals but lost to Kobe Bryant's Lakers. They did make the playoffs last season and hope to continue that success with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

2017 Panini Cornerstones Shaquille O'Neal Downtown PSA 10

Shaq retired in 2011 and six years later his Downtown is one of his biggest chase cards. This card sold for $3,050 on Oct. 23rd, 2025.

2024-25 Panini Prizm Black Paolo Banchero / Shaquille O'Neal Color Blast Dual

Banchero was drafted first overall by the Orlando Magic in 2022. He has become their superstar and led the Magic to the playoffs last season. The new and old school players on this Color Blast make this a must have for any Magic collector. This card sold for $3,150 on Oct. 29th, 2025.

1998 -98 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Anfernee Hardaway BGS 9.5

Penny was at the top of his game with the Magic and led them to the NBA Finals in 1995. He was looking like the franchise player but an injury to his knee in the playoffs derailed his career. The Precious Metal Gems (PMG) cards sell very high, no matter who the player is. Penny's PMG, that was graded a 9.5 by Beckett, sold on Feb. 23rd, 2025 for $43,200.

2014-15 Panini Excalibur Anfernee Hardaway Kaboom

The Kaboom insert by Panini is one of their biggest case hits they have produced. Penny had a short window before his knee injury but still managed to get a big following in the hobby. His Kaboom sold on Aug. 30th, 2024 for $3,100.

2015-16 National Treasures Colossal Logoman Shaquille O'Neal BGS 9

National Treasure's One of One Logoman cards are as big of a hit as you can get in the hobby for basketball. They feature a game worn patch of the NBA logoman (Jerry West). Shaq's sold on Aug. 14th, 2025 for $79,000.

2020 - 21 Immaculate Collections Shaquille O'Neal / Anfernee Hardaway Dual Auto

The original duo for Orlando have an on card dual autograph card numbered to ten that sold on Aug. 4th, 2024 $3,500.

2004-05 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Dwight Howard BGS 9.5

Dwight Howard had a great run with the Orlando Magic. He was an unstoppable force and led the team to the NBA Finals. His One of One Logoman auto, graded a 9.5 by Beckett, sold on Apr. 22nd, 2020 for $17,878.

2018-19 Panini Impeccable Tracy McGrady Auto BGS 9.5

In his fourth season Tracy McGrady went on to the Magic from the Toronto Raptors. He would play for the Magic for four seasons and his lowest points per game was 25. After four seasons with the Magic he would go on to play for the Houston Rockets. The Impeccable auto sold on May 28th, 2024 for $13,101.

2018 - 19 Immaculate Nick Anderson / Scott Skiles / Dennis Scott Triple Auto /25

Nick Anderson, Scott Skiles, and Dennis Scott were all part of the 1993-94 roster along with Penny and Shaq. They were key players to the success of the Magic. This triple auto card sold for $210 on Nov. 6th, 2024.

2021 National Treasures Franz Wagner Logoman Auto PSA 8

Franz Wagner is one of the current Magic player that has some promise. He is their starting forward and averaging 22 PPG this season. His One of One Logoman sold on Mar. 29th, 2023 for $79,200.

