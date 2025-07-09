2025 Topps Chrome Baseball Release to Include Fanatics-Exclusive Mega Boxes
Yesterday, Fanatics announced a brand-new initiative in the lead up to the much-anticipated release of 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball. With Hobby and Value boxes schedule for release on July 23, and Mega boxes to follow on August 6, the company has revealed that for the first-time ever for a Chrome product, Fanatics-exclusive Mega Boxes will be part of the release of 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball. These Fanatics boxes include a redemption program that includes autographed baseballs, jerseys, and other memorabilia and merchandise.
Per @fanaticsauthentic on Instagram, these boxes will include seven packs, with six cards per pack. Also, the boxes will include at least one Topps Fractor parallel card, also exclusive to these Fanatics Mega Boxes. Memorabilia redemptions will be randomly inserted into the boxes.
Standouts among the redemption offerings include a signed Stan Musial jersey, signed baseballs from Carl Yastrzemski and Ichiro, as well as a signed Reggie Jackson jersey.
A Chicago White Sox Bo Jackson signed jersey is also there to be chased.
Current day players in the redemption program include 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. who has a signed photo in the mix, as well as a signed bat from Houston Astros phenom Cam Smith.
This is the latest in the continued evolution of Fanatics boxes, as the company expands its offerings within card releases to include more of the wide-ranging reach of products and collectibles at its disposal. These boxes have been quite popular in other releases, and it's not hard to imagine they will be sought-after in what is their Chrome debut.
Collectors can get early access on the Fanatics App until Monday, July 14.