Michael Jordan Grail Card Pulled from $100 Slab Pack

Arena Club recently ran a promotion where collectors could chase after a rare Michael Jordan card in their slab packs, with the card being up for grabs in a variety of different tiers. Some of the tiers were on the lower end of the dollar amount, with the potential for the card to eventually land in some of the more expensive options. A collector recently pulled the card, capping off an amazing event in the hobby.

RELATED: A True Michael Jordan Grail will be pulled by one lucky Arena Club buyer for as little as $25

The Pull

The card is valued at around $100,000. The amazing card is a 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Patch Autograph graded a BGS 9.5. This grade qualifies it as a gem mint card. The collector who pulled it got it out of a $100 Gold Slab Pack. During the month of October, the card was live across numerous pack tiers for a certain number of hours in a day, giving all collectors a chance to add the card to their collection. Per Arena Club fashion, the collector who pulled the card was given the offer of a buyback, but at the time of writing, they are choosing to keep the card.

2003-04 Exquisite Collection Basketball Michael Jordan Patch Autograph | Arena Club

RELATED: Hobby U: How to submit cards for grading

The Impact

The fact that this card was pulled out of a repack shows the power and atrraction that they have in the hobby space in 2025. Arena Club is continually innovating in this space, offering up new options for collectors via their online checklists and offerings. Arena Club also gives collectors an instant buyback offer for the slab that they pull out of packs, providing a potental return on investment. Ultimately, there is transparency with how Arena Club sets up their process, which also adds to the fun and value component of the hobby.

Arena Club Slab Pack Offerings | Arena Club

RELATED: Top 5 Michael Jordan Cards from the 1990s

The question can be asked, what does this pull mean for the hobby and what is the impact? The impact is that the hobby is always evolving, and the collectables market in general currently has an emphasis on sports cards. This especially applies to the greatest to ever play their respective sport. With Arena Club Slab Packs readily available, all collectors can enter the chase for high end or lower end cards of great players, pushing the hobby towards a sense of inclusivity.