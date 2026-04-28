Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Yankees-Rangers, Logan Gilbert, Angels-White Sox)

A full 15-game slate returns in Major League Baseball on Tuesday, so it’s only right that we place a few bets on it, right?

There’s a lot of variety with today’s MLB Best Bets, as I’m targeting a player prop, a No Run First Inning bet and a First 5 Innings play in an American League-heavy column.

Seattle Mariners righty Logan Gilbert is my favorite target of the day, as his strikeout prop continues to be undervalued early in the season.

Let’s dive into the odds and analysis behind each of the picks for April 28. t

MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, April 28

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Angels-Chicago White Sox NRFI (-140)

Logan Gilbert OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-142)

New York Yankees-Texas Rangers First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-175)

Los Angeles Angels-Chicago White Sox NRFI (-140)

Jose Soriano and Davis Martin likely weren’t on anyone’s AL Cy Young award radar heading into the 2026 season, but they’ve both opened the season with some impressive numbers.

Soriano has a 0.24 ERA across six starts, allowing just 18 hits and one run in 37.2 innings of work. Soriano did allow a first-inning run this season (a solo home run), but he’s given up just three hits in the opening frame.

Meanwhile, Martin has a 2.01 ERA to start the 2026 season and has allowed two or fewer runs in each of his starts in April. The Chicago White Sox righty has given up just one run and four hits in the opening frame in his five starts.

Both of these teams have hit the NRFI in over 60 percent of their games, and both of these starters have been lights out to open 2026. I’ll bet on them recording six outs before giving up a run on Tuesday night.

Logan Gilbert OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-142)

Gilbert has struck out 35 batters in 33.0 innings to start the 2026 season, and he may be undervalued in this prop against the Minnesota Twins.

The Twins are averaging 8.83 strikeouts per game (20th in MLB), and Gilbert’s underlying numbers suggest that he should have a few more K’s than he actually has in 2026.

The righty ranks in the 80th percentile in whiff percentage and the 53rd percentile in chase rate, yet he’s striking out just under six batters per game. Despite that. Gilbert is still in the 69th percentile in strikeout percentage and has six or more punchouts in four of his six starts.

He’s a prime bounce-back candidate after he had just three K’s in four innings in his last start against the A’s.

New York Yankees-Texas Rangers First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-175)

Two dominant right-handed pitchers are on the mound in Texas on Tuesday, as New York Yankees youngster Cam Schlittler takes on former Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom.

Schlittler tossed eight innings of four-hit ball in his last start against Boston, and the second-year starter has a 2.32 expected ERA (93rd percentile) and a 1.77 actual ERA this season. He’s given up just seven earned runs in 2026, and he hasn’t allowed more than three in a single start.

Meanwhile, deGrom is back to his peak for – for now – in the 2026 season. The five-time All-Star has allowed just six earned runs across five starts, good for a 2.13 ERA. He’s allowed one or fewer runs in each of his starts in the month of April, lowering his expected ERA to 3.00 this season.

While the Yankees are sixth in MLB in runs scored, I wouldn't be shocked if deGrom slows them down in the opening frames. The Rangers’ offense has struggled in 2026, ranking 26th in runs scored, so bettors should feel confident in Schlittler in the early innings.

This has the makings of a great pitcher’s duel, and it’s worth noting that the UNDER is 15-12-2 for both of these teams in the 2026 season. I’ll avoid any bullpen shenanigans and simply take the UNDER in the first five frames on Tuesday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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