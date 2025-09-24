Mike Trout’s 400th career home run celebrated with Topps Now card

In another forgettable season for the Los Angeles Angels, superstar outfielder Mike Trout gave their fans and collectors a reason to celebrate. On September 20th, Trout belted a 485 foot home against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. While the home run was not only his twenty second of the season, but the 400th home run of what will likely be a Hall of Fame career. To commemorate the milestone, Topps released a Topps Now set featuring the historic home run.

Mike Trout Topps Now card celebrating his 400th home run | Topps.com

The card captures the moment just after Trout made contact with the baseball showing off his picturesque swing. Like other Topps Now releases, the set features foilfractor short parallels number from gold to 50, down to the 1/1 of foilfractor. Thankfully for Trout fans and collectors, the set includes 16 total autographs. The 1/1 foilfractor autograph for the set doubles as a relic card. Topps was able to get one of the batting gloves the Mike Trout used during the at bat where he hit his 400th home run. The section of the glove used featured the trademark Nike Swoosh and included an inscription that says “400th home run 9-20-25”.

Mike Trout Topps Now 1/1 400th home run foilfractor relic auto card. The card contains a piece of his batting glove worn when hitting the historic home run and includes the inscription "400 HR club 9-20-25". | Topps.com

Unfortunately for nine time All Star and former MVP, the last few seasons have not been kind to Trout as he’s dealt with a variety of injuries. As a result, his statistics took a hit and so did his collectibles market. A historic moment like this though is a nice reminder to collectors and fans not only of what Trout has done in his career, but what he is still capable of doing. While Trout might not be what he once was, he’s still an excellent baseball player. Hopefully with another offseason to recover, fans and collectors will get to see the best version of Trout in the seasons to come.

JUST IN: We’ve acquired a batting glove Mike Trout wore for his 400th career home run and we’re putting it into trading cards 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qH6XuCpjWO — Topps (@Topps) September 21, 2025

