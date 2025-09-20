Clayton Kershaw makes final regular season start, earns Topps NOW card

Clayton Kershaw has been one of the best pitchers of his era. He recently announced that he would be retiring after this season, and just last night, he made his final regular season start at Dodger Stadium. This historic event has made it's way onto a Topps NOW card that is now available for collectors to purchase for a limited time.

Before the card is discussed, here's a reminder of how dominant Kershaw has been in his career. In 18 seasons, Kershaw has amassed 222 wins and a 2.54 ERA. Accolade-wise, he has 1 World Series Championship, 3 Cy Youngs, and 11 All Star appearances. Undoubtably, Kershaw will eventually make his way to Cooperstown, but the Dodgers will be off to the postseason first.

Kershaw's latest appearance in the Topps NOW set portrays him tipping his cap to Dodger fans in attendance to witness him pitch a 6-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants. The card fits within the Topps NOW design for the 2025 season, with the player name and information at the bottom of the card, the Topps NOW logo at the top of the card, and the Dodgers logo in the bottom right. The back of the card contains a brief writeup of the game. Parallels are also a part of this release, and Kershaw collectors will be eager to get their hands on them. The parallels include: Gold Foil (/50), Orange Foil (/25), Black Foil (/10), Red Foil (/5), and Foilfractor (/1). A photo variation short print can also be found that is randomly inserted among orders, just like the parallels.

Clayton Kershaw 2025 Topps NOW | Topps NOW

Kershaw collectors, there is more. Kershaw signed a limited number of cards that can also be found. There are 16 total copies, but the one that will get the most attention within the hobby is the 1/1, which contains an inscription unlike any other: "Thank You Dodgers Fans!" For those who collect either the player or the team, this will be at the top of want lists. While it is unknown how much it would fetch on the open market, it certainly would be a key card in the immense catalog that Kershaw has.

Clayton Kershaw 2025 Topps NOW Autograph 1/1 | Topps NOW

For many Baseball fans, Clayton Kershaw has been one of the best pitchers of recent memory, and many will be sad to see him walk off into the sunset at the end of the season. His last home start of the regular season has now been chronicled into a Topps NOW card, and collectors can add it to their collection for a limited time. Autographs and parallels add a nice chase element to the release, and the inscription on the 1/1 autograph may be a must have for Dodgers fans.

