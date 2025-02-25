After Logan Paul, will wearing cards as Jewelry catch on?
Logan Paul is not a quiet personality. On the contrary, it's his flamboyant style of showmanship that has gotten him to where he is right now. A famous content creator, actor, athlete, and product spokesperson, he rarely misses an opportunity to flaunt his success.
None more true than turning his multi-million dollar Pokemon card into wearable jewelry with an $80,000 custom pendant case necklace, that he debuted at Wrestlmania 38.
While Paul announced via Instagram last week that he is thinking of selling his valuable card, the trend of wearing your card may just be starting.
Henry Cejudo, mixed martial artist, recently stepped up to the scale for his Seattle UFC weigh in, wearing non-other than his own 1/1 superfractor.
It's an interesting concept. Boasting your own card at an event you're participating in. But why not? If I had a card, let-alone a superfractor, I might carry it around and show people. The flashy twist style gold chain holds what looks like a black frame case. At the time of this writing it wasn't certain what type of material the necklace pendant was made out of.
While Paul and Cejudo wore them as a fashion statement and status symbol, there have been other instances of cards making it onto the playing field. Last year Corbin Carroll and Bobby Witt Jr. of Major League Baseball each place a stack of their cards in their pocket and played an entire 9-inning game.
The cards were dusty, bent, beat up, and torn, and garnered terrible PSA grades. But you have the first, game-used cards.
It's really crazy to think that we have personalities like those of Logan Paul and Bobby Witt jr. to think of crazy out-of-the-box ways to be involved in the hobby. What will they think of next? Could we see windows on jerseys or hats, that allows the player to slide the card in while giving the crowd a chance to see the game-worn card used in real time?
Could we see company capitalize on the jewelry of Paul and Cejudo and make cheaper necklace pendant charms for the regular Joe to don his favorite card for the world to see?
Maybe!