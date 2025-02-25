Collectibles On SI

After Logan Paul, will wearing cards as Jewelry catch on?

Cole Benz

Logan Paul yells in celebration Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Logan Paul yells in celebration Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Logan Paul is not a quiet personality. On the contrary, it's his flamboyant style of showmanship that has gotten him to where he is right now. A famous content creator, actor, athlete, and product spokesperson, he rarely misses an opportunity to flaunt his success.

None more true than turning his multi-million dollar Pokemon card into wearable jewelry with an $80,000 custom pendant case necklace, that he debuted at Wrestlmania 38.

While Paul announced via Instagram last week that he is thinking of selling his valuable card, the trend of wearing your card may just be starting.

Henry Cejudo, mixed martial artist, recently stepped up to the scale for his Seattle UFC weigh in, wearing non-other than his own 1/1 superfractor.

It's an interesting concept. Boasting your own card at an event you're participating in. But why not? If I had a card, let-alone a superfractor, I might carry it around and show people. The flashy twist style gold chain holds what looks like a black frame case. At the time of this writing it wasn't certain what type of material the necklace pendant was made out of.

While Paul and Cejudo wore them as a fashion statement and status symbol, there have been other instances of cards making it onto the playing field. Last year Corbin Carroll and Bobby Witt Jr. of Major League Baseball each place a stack of their cards in their pocket and played an entire 9-inning game.

The cards were dusty, bent, beat up, and torn, and garnered terrible PSA grades. But you have the first, game-used cards.

It's really crazy to think that we have personalities like those of Logan Paul and Bobby Witt jr. to think of crazy out-of-the-box ways to be involved in the hobby. What will they think of next? Could we see windows on jerseys or hats, that allows the player to slide the card in while giving the crowd a chance to see the game-worn card used in real time?

Could we see company capitalize on the jewelry of Paul and Cejudo and make cheaper necklace pendant charms for the regular Joe to don his favorite card for the world to see?

Maybe!

Cole Benz
COLE BENZ

After graduating from the University of North Dakota in 2008, Cole worked as an advertising copywriter until shifting to print journalism a few years later. Managing three weekly newspapers in the Dakotas, Cole won numerous awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association including Best of the Dakotas and, their top award, General Excellence. He returned to collecting in 2021 and has since combined his passion for writing with his love of cards. Cole also writes for the Sports Cards Nonsense newsletter and has made guest appearances on multiple sports card collecting podcasts including Sports Cards Nonsense, and the Eephus Baseball Cards Podcast. IG: coleryan411 X: @colebenz

