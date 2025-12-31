SI

Stephen Curry Received Unique Honor From Alma Mater Davidson During Trip to Charlotte

The Warriors play the Hornets in Charlotte Wednesday.

Blake Silverman

Stephen Curry was honored by Davidson Tuesday
Stephen Curry was honored by Davidson Tuesday / Screengrab via @DavidsonMBB on X/Twitter
In this story:

The Warriors are on the East Coast to ring in the new year, and playing star guard Stephen Curry’s hometown Hornets Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET. A day off between their game in Brooklyn against the Nets on Monday and the contest in Charlotte meant Curry got to visit his alma mater Davidson for its game Tuesday against Duquesne.

Davidson honored its most famed alum with a cool gesture, renaming the off ramp that connects Interstate 77 to the college as “Stephen Curry Interchange,” per Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle. Curry was honored at halftime of Davidson’s double-overtime loss to Duquesne, revealing the new interstate sign with his namesake in front of the crowd at John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, N.C.

Curry’s No. 30 was retired by Davidson in 2022, the only number officially retired by the school. He’s Davidson’s all-time leader in points (2,635) and three-point field goals (414). His 414 three-pointers over three seasons at Davidson ranks 21st all-time in the NCAA Division I level.

He led the Wildcats to a memorable run to the Elite Eight in 2008 before the Warriors selected him with the seventh pick in the ‘09 NBA draft. He dropped 40 points in Davidson’s first-round victory over No. 7 seed Gonzaga to start the tournament run in ‘08. From there, the rest is history as the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers with 4,172, four titles, two MVP awards and 11 All-Star appearances. This season, Golden State is eighth in the Western Conference with a 17-16 record as the 37-year-old Curry averages 28.8 points per game while shooting 39% from three on 12.2 attempts per game.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NBA