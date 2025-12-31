Stephen Curry Received Unique Honor From Alma Mater Davidson During Trip to Charlotte
The Warriors are on the East Coast to ring in the new year, and playing star guard Stephen Curry’s hometown Hornets Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET. A day off between their game in Brooklyn against the Nets on Monday and the contest in Charlotte meant Curry got to visit his alma mater Davidson for its game Tuesday against Duquesne.
Davidson honored its most famed alum with a cool gesture, renaming the off ramp that connects Interstate 77 to the college as “Stephen Curry Interchange,” per Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle. Curry was honored at halftime of Davidson’s double-overtime loss to Duquesne, revealing the new interstate sign with his namesake in front of the crowd at John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, N.C.
Curry’s No. 30 was retired by Davidson in 2022, the only number officially retired by the school. He’s Davidson’s all-time leader in points (2,635) and three-point field goals (414). His 414 three-pointers over three seasons at Davidson ranks 21st all-time in the NCAA Division I level.
He led the Wildcats to a memorable run to the Elite Eight in 2008 before the Warriors selected him with the seventh pick in the ‘09 NBA draft. He dropped 40 points in Davidson’s first-round victory over No. 7 seed Gonzaga to start the tournament run in ‘08. From there, the rest is history as the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers with 4,172, four titles, two MVP awards and 11 All-Star appearances. This season, Golden State is eighth in the Western Conference with a 17-16 record as the 37-year-old Curry averages 28.8 points per game while shooting 39% from three on 12.2 attempts per game.