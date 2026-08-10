Josh Allen's Record $1.7M Card Tops Five Biggest Sports Card Sales of the Week

This past week was dominated by Pokémon and One Piece cards, but sports cards still produced some huge sales, including the highest-selling Josh Allen card of all time. It was a particularly unique week because it featured legends across five different sports, including ones we rarely see, like tennis and hockey.

Here are the five biggest sports card sales of the week.

5. 2025 Topps Chrome Tennis Novak Djokovic Superfractor Autograph

2025 Topps Chrome Novak Djokovic Autographed Superfractor (1/1) | Card Ladder

Tennis cards rarely crack this list, but Novak Djokovic changed that this week when this one-of-one PSA 9 (10 auto) 2025 Topps Chrome Novak Djokovic Autograph Superfractor sold for $99,001 on August 6, 2026.

This is the highest sale ever for a Djokovic card, nearly double the previous record set last year by a 2024 Topps Chrome Dual Autograph featuring Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

4. 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky Rookie PSA 9

A PSA 9 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky #18 | Card Ladder

The No. 4 sale of the week was this PSA 9 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky rookie card (#18), which sold for $110,589 on August 6. Despite the impressive six-figure sale, this is far from the highest price ever paid for this card. In 2021, several copies sold for more than $200,000, including a $265,200 sale in April.

Gretzky was also an early high-profile sports card collector, famously purchasing the iconic T206 Honus Wagner in 1991 for a record price at the time.

3. 2018 Topps Heritage Real One Auto Red Ink Shohei Ohtani RC BGS 9

A BGS 9 2018 Topps Heritage Real One Autographs Red Ink Shohei Ohtani Rookie Card (#46/69) | Card Ladder

It's starting to feel like you can't have this weekly list without an Ohtani card, and this week is no different. This BGS 9 (10 auto) 2018 Topps Heritage Real One Autograph Shohei Ohtani Rookie Card (/69) sold for $118,340 on August 6, 2026. Last week, Ohtani shattered records with the sale of his $11 million Dual Autograph Gold Logoman, the third-highest sports card sale of all time.

2. 2009 National Treasures Steph Curry Rookie Patch Autograph BGS 9.5

A BGS 9.5 2009 Panini Playoff National Treasures Rookie Patch Autograph Stephen Curry #206 (/99) | Card Ladder

Stephen Curry's National Treasures rookie takes the No. 2 spot and is the only basketball card to crack this week's top five. This BGS 9.5 2009 National Treasures Rookie Patch Autograph (/99) sold for $463,913 on August 6, 2026. Earlier this year, a PSA 10 copy sold for $622,200, but the all-time high for this card remains the $780,000 paid for a BGS 9.5 back in December 2021.

1. 2018 National Treasures Josh Allen Platinum Autograph NFL Shield 1/1

A one-of-one PSA 8.5 2018 Panini National Treasures Josh Allen NFL Shield Autograph rookie card (#163) | Alt

Anyone who saw last week's article probably isn't surprised to see this record-setting Josh Allen card atop this week's list after its massive $1.7 million sale on August 6, 2026.

This one-of-one PSA 8.5 2018 Panini National Treasures Josh Allen NFL Shield Autograph rookie card set a record for an Allen card, extra impressive since it did so in the offseason. Allen is also the only NFL player with two or more million-dollar cards but no Super Bowl victory on his résumé.

It's exciting to see so much diversity in this week's top sports card sales. This week's top sales prove that while baseball and basketball typically dominate the headlines, stars from any sport can make their mark at the top of the hobby.