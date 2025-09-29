Modern baseball cards of players who made it in the NFL

If you're at the professional level of a sport, generally speaking you were probably a great all-around athlete in your younger years of middle school and high school. Some of those athletes carry such a gift that they had to decided which sport to give up and which one to concentrate on. And we're left to wonder what could have been, like MLB Hall of Famer Joe Mauer and his turned down scholarship from Florida State, where he would have played quarterback for Bobby Bowden.

But sometimes those athletes tease us enough to actually get a trading card in a different sport. We look at those players, who have baseball cards, that made it pro in the National Football League.

Brandon Weeden

Brandon Weeden's 2002 Bowman Chrome autograph. | eBay | https://ebay.us/m/bGIkCU

Before Brandon Weeden was drafted No. 22 overall as a 28-year old rookie in 2012, He had used his big right arm to try and make it to the pros with the New York Yankees. Drafted in the second round by the Bronx bombers, Weeden spent his first two years of professional baseball with the Yankees' organization before moving to Kansas City through the Rule 5 draft. He last played professional baseball in 2006 before her retired due to performance and injuries.

Before he moved on to Oklahoma State and the NFL, Weeded had his first Bowman autograph out of 2002 Bowman Chrome. The image shows his signature high leg kick and features a dark blue inked signature. According to eBay sold listings, you can grab this card for under $10.

Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow's 2019 Bowman Chrome 1st, graded GEM MT 10. | PSA | https://tinyurl.com/2b4jxj5t

Tim Tebow, one of the most well-known and accomplished football players in college football history. He won a Heisman Trophy, he's a two-time Maxwell Award winner, and a two-time BCS National Champion. He was drafted No. 25 overall by the Denver Broncos in 2010 and played there just two years. He'd play another year in New York with the Jets. Following stints on the practice squads of the Patriots and Eagles he hung up the football helmet for a batting helmet.

Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tim Tebow waves to fans in the stands | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Reversing the order, compared to other athletes on this list, Tebow migrated to baseball after his NFL career. He signed with the New York Mets in September of 2016. His best season came in 2018 when he hit .273, drove in 36 runs and had six home runs, and was named an Eastern League All-Star. He regressed in 2019 and was out of baseball around the time COVID shut down the minor leagues in 2020. Though he did make it all the way to triple A.

His Bowman 1st comes out of 2019 Bowman Chrome. You can pick this up in a PSA 10 GEM MT for around $30, according to eBay sold listings.

Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson had a Bowman 1st with the Colorado Rockies. The card had a facsimile autograph printed on the front. | PSA | https://tinyurl.com/yc7c3wtf

Before he was a Superbowl winning quarterback, Russell Wilson was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 41st Round of the 2007 MLB Draft. While he didn't sign and went on to college, and played baseball and football for the NC State Wolfpack.

In 2010 he was drafted again, by the Colorado Rockies in the fourth round and played 32 games for the Short A Tri City Dust Devils. Which was more than enough time to earn him a 1st Bowman in 2010 Bowman. According to eBay sold listings, you can buy this card for $50 or less.

Tom Brady

2023 Bowman Draft Tom Brady, gold autograph numbered 39 out of 50, graded PSA GEM MT 10. | PSA | https://tinyurl.com/ynckxhc4

The biggest name on this list. Tom Brady. Future hall of famer and arguably the greatest quarterback in history, actually has some connection to Major League Baseball. He was drafted in the 18th round of the 1995 MLD Draft by the Montreal Expos as a catcher. He never signed and would be the first person on this list to get his first baseball card years after he was drafted.

It was the big chase of 2023 Bowman Draft. Brady finally got a Bowman baseball card with the special insert-esque autographed cards with parallels. It has a young Brady, seemingly photoshopped in a Montreal Expos uniform fiddling with his glove as he looks into the camera.

According to 130 Point, there is only one sale of this card in a PSA 10. Occurring on January 25, 2024, this card sold for $28,200 on Fanatics Collects auction.

