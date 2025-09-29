2025 Donruss Football a key part of online selling

Donruss Football has been selling well within the hobby, and this is in large part due to how popular the NFL is. Some of the major rookies from this season are starting to show what they are capable of on the field, along with established veterans who are building their presence in the hobby. Online selling platforms such as eBay Live are seeing numerous breaks of the product being scheduled, and collectors are eagerly looking to chase after the top rookies, teams, and players that they support.

What is Donruss Football?

Donruss Football is fairly recent release and contains many key players and rookies from the NFL. Per box, there are (on average) 3 hits - 1 autograph and 2 relics. There are also a variety of inserts per box, with some short prints, like the Downtown insert that can be pulled. The Rated Rookie RCs tend to be some of the best rookie cards to get of Football players in the hobby, and some of the NFL's superstars have had them in past years, such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Justin Herbert.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Online Events

On Tuesday, Sept 30th at 7 PM, The Coffee Breakers will be featuring the product in an event they are hosting on eBay Live. The event also features a variety of products, inclduing Playbook. Elite, and Panini One. For the event, teams will be auctioned off starting at $1, and will be "pick your team" style. This is where a team will come up for auction, and buyers are able to bid on that team. It will not be randomized, so buyers will not have to worry about not getting the team that they want. Donruss Football in particular here can offer some potential value for collectors. With only three hits per box (1 Auto, 2 Relics) it can be a high risk/reward product. But if the right card gets pulled and that team is won via auction. For anyone interested in joining the event, it can be found here.

The Coffee Breakers Live Event: Tuesday, September 30th at 6 PM | eBay Live

That is not all however, as another event will be taking place just one hour later at 7 PM. Lasorda's Cardhouse will be running an event of their own with Donruss Football as yet another centerpiece. This time, it is advertised alongside various years of Donruss Optic Football and a repack product. It is not currently advertised at the time of writing how much of the product will be opened, only that the teams will be auctioned off. The event can be found here once it goes live.

Lasordas Cardhouse Live Event: Tuesday, September 30th at 7 PM | eBay Live

2025 Donruss Football is off to a good start in it's hobby journey, and collectors are finding numerous ways to enjoy the product. It is a relatively accessible option for collectors, especially for those who collect teams who do not have a ton of key autographs or hits in the product. Online sellers are also taking notice of the product on eBay Live, as it is becoming the cornerstone of numerous upcoming breaks.

