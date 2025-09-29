Golden Mirror cards to feature autos for the first time

Topps will be including autographs on select Golden Mirror SSP cards in the upcoming Update Series release, the first time ink will be on the rare cards since they were introduced in 2023. Topps made the announcement on their social media channels.

FIRST LOOK: Golden Mirror autograph cards have arrived 🪞✍️



These super short prints (all signed in gold ink) make their debut in 2025 Topps Update Series. pic.twitter.com/WeZYC8yjci — Topps (@Topps) September 29, 2025

As exciting as this news is for collectors, adding to the lore will be the fact that all the cards will be signed in gold ink, harkening back to the title name of the card, Golden Mirror.

The image Topps used to make the announcement, Cal Raleigh's 2025 Series 2 Golden Mirror SSP, shows it with the gold ink autograph. So it remains to be seen if the images will carry over from Series 2, just with an autograph.

Cal Raleigh's 2025 Topps Series 2 Golden Mirror SSP. | eBay | https://ebay.us/m/cRON8T

It's hard to estimate a potential resale value of these never-before-released cards, comps for Cal Raleigh's 2025 Series 2 Golden Mirror SSP are around $150, with most going for under that. A quick search on eBay sold listings and you'd find a lack of graded versions. With PSA's delay, it's understandable that not many have seen the public.

The new Golden Mirror autographs should be a top chase this year. According to the checklist available on the Topps product page, there are over 60 players with Golden Mirror SSP autographs. The product is currently in pre-sale, with an estimated release date of October 29.

