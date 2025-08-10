Collectibles On SI

Sports Cards Nonsense launches on eBay Live with Grails and Giveaways

2025 Topps Chrome Baseball, Jordan rookie, and Trout patch/auto highlight debut break on the platform August 10th at 6:00 PM CT.

Lucas Mast

Major selling brand Sports Cards Nonsense is breaking on eBay Live.
Sports Cards Nonsense, one of the most recognized brands in the hobby, is bringing its talents to eBay Live.

Built by longtime breaker and hobby media personality Mike Gioseffi and launching under the name SportsCardsNonsenseLive, the brand’s eBay Live debut is set for 6:00 PM CST on Sunday, August 10th.

The inimitable Mike "Gio" Gioseffi, host of SportsCardNonsenseLive on eBay Live.
The event will feature tons of 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball, a mix of high- and low-end singles, a 1986 Fleer BGS 9.5 Michael Jordan rookie, a Mike Trout patch auto, and many more surprises. Not to be missed, nearly every auction is set to start at just $1, adding to the excitement of the live event.

Mike Trout patch auto and Magic Johnson 1/1 patch auto.
SCN Breaks is a major fixture at card shows around the country.
The debut on eBay Live comes on the heels of SCN’s evolution into the Sports Cards Nonsense Media Network—a fast-growing platform that now includes a chart-topping podcast, a massive Facebook community, and a growing slate of digital content across Collectibles on SI. With a loyal following and deep roots in the hobby, SCN isn’t just showing up—they’re setting the tone for what the future of sports card media and breaking looks like.

One highlight of the break is a BGS 9.5 Michael Jordan rookie.
Several of the hobby’s top breakers—like Paradise Card Breaks, Fishingwax, and Mama Breaks—have already made eBay Live their home in 2025, headlining streams and special events at this year’s National Sports Card Convention. 

Look for tons of 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball in the SportscardsnonsenseLive eBay Live debut.
With SCN Breaks now joining the lineup, eBay Live continues its rise as the premier hub for authenticated, interactive breaks and live auctions.

Lucas Mast
LUCAS MAST

Lucas Mast is a writer based in San Francisco East Bay, where he’s a season ticket holder for St. Mary’s basketball and a die-hard Stanford athletics fan. A lifelong collector of sneakers, sports cards, and pop culture, he also advises companies shaping the future of the hobby and sports. He’s driven by a curiosity about why people collect—and what those items reveal about the moments and memories that matter most.