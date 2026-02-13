2026 NBA Rising Stars Odds, Prediction and Rosters (Team Melo Favored to Win)

The 2026 Rising Stars tournament features some of the best young players in the NBA, although an injury has knocked 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg from the game.

Still, there are a ton of great young players to watch, as teams drafted by NBA legends Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter battle along with a G League team coached by Austin Rivers for the Rising Stars Championship.

The format of this year’s event is pretty simple: The four teams will combine to play three games, with the first two being semifinal events before the winners face off in a championship.

Team Melo (led by Stephon Castle) will take on the G League squad (Team Austin) in one semifinal, where it is favored by 4.5 points. In the other semifinal, Team T-Mac (led by Kon Knueppel) is a 2.5-point favorite against Team Vince and 2025 No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe.

Oddsmakers have released odds for each team to win this event, and it should be an exciting way to kick off All-Star Weekend on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the rosters, odds and my prediction for the first big event of the NBA’s All-Star festivities.

2026 NBA Rising Stars Rosters

Team Melo

Cooper Flagg (Dallas Mavericks) – replaced by Ace Bailey (Utah Jazz) due to injury

Reed Sheppard (Houston Rockets)

Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs)

Dylan Harper (San Antonio Spurs)

Jeremiah Fears (New Orleans Pelicans)

Donovan Clingan (Portland Trail Blazers)

Collin Murray-Boyles (Toronto Raptors)

Team T-Mac

Kon Knueppel (Charlotte Hornets)

Kel’el Ware (Miami Heat)

Tre Johnson (Washington Wizards)

Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards) – replaced by Bub Carrington (Washington Wizards) due to injury

Ajay Mitchell (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Jaylon Tyson (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Cam Spencer (Memphis Grizzlies)

Team Vince

VJ Edgecombe (Philadelphia 76ers)

Derik Queen (New Orleans Pelicans)

Kyshawn George (Washington Wizards)

Matas Buzelis (Chicago Bulls)

Egor Dёmin (Brooklyn Nets)

Cedric Coward (Memphis Grizzlies)

Jaylen Wells (Memphis Grizzlies)

Team Austin

Sean East II (Salt Lake City Stars)

Ron Harper Jr. (Maine Celtics)

David Jones Garcia (Austin Spurs) – replaced by Mac McClung due to injury

Yanic Konan Niederhäuser (San Diego Clippers)

Alijah Martin (Raptors 905)

Tristen Newton (Rio Grande Valley Vipers)

Yang Hansen (Rip City Remix)

Mac McClung (Chicago Bulls)

2026 NBA Rising Stars Odds

Team Melo: +155

Team T-Mac: +170

Team Vince: +260

Team Austin: +850

Team Melo is favored to win the Rising Stars Challenge, but things get a lot tougher with Flagg (foot) ruled out for the game. Still, this team is loaded with talent, including San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle. Team Melo’s roster is pretty guard heavy, but it also features three guards picked in the top-four of the last two drafts.

Team T-Mac is the biggest contender based on the odds, as it has rookie sensation Kon Knueppel (who will be in the 3-Point Contest) as well as second-year breakout players in Jaylon Tyson and Cam Spencer. The loss of Sarr due to injury is certainly a big blow for Team T-Mac.

Team Vince has a slew of solid rookies in VJ Edgecombe, Derik Queen and Cedric Coward, but it lacks a true point guard on the roster. Still, this team may be a little undervalued considering the injuries to Team Melo and Team T-Mac.

Oddsmakers aren’t giving much love to Team Austin – the G League squad – but these players may have something to prove against some of the top picks from the last two drafts. I wouldn’t sleep on the G League team, even if it doesn’t have as much star talent.

2026 NBA Rising Stars Prediction

Betting on the Rising Stars Challenge is going to be tough, as there is always a motivation factor in these All-Star events.

The injuries to Flagg and Sarr are hard to look past, as both players are arguably the best player on their own squad.

However, the guard play for Team Melo is too good for me to overlook. Castel, Harper, Reed Sheppard and Jeremiah Fears should dominate on offense, and the team is well-balanced with two elite defensive big men in Donovan Clingan and Collin Murray-Boyles.

I do think taking Team Austin to cover the 4.5-point spread in the first game against Team Melo is a solid hedge, but if you’re betting on the winner of this event, talent should win out.

It’s a boring pick, but I like the favorite to win on Friday night.

Pick: Team Melo (+155 at FanDuel)

