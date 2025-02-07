Why Travis Kelce Rookie Cards Are More Expensive Than Gronk's
One of the most debated topics among football fans: Would you take Travis Kelce or Rob Gronkowski? While arguments can be made for both legendary tight ends, the sports card market has shown a clear preference for Kelce. Now, the gap isn't as dramatic as the title might suggest, but it’s significant enough to warrant attention.
Travis Kelce’s Hobby Legacy: What Happens If He Actually Decides To Retire After a Chiefs Three-Peat?
At the time of writing, the last recorded sale of Rob Gronkowski's 2010 Topps Chrome Refractor rookie card in a PSA 10 was just under 300 dollars. And while Travis Kelce's equivalent rookie card in a PSA 10 has hovered around that same price point for months (even before his latest Super Bowl run), a deeper look at population counts raises eyebrows. Gronk’s card has only 70 PSA 10s in existence, while Kelce’s has 191. By basic supply-and-demand logic, Gronk’s card should be commanding a premium. So why are their values so similar? Here are a few theories.
1. Hobby Growth
This really comes down to the growth of the hobby over the past few years. The COVID-19 pandemic propelled the sports card market to new highs, and although it has since come back down to earth, the hobby still has significantly more eyes on it than before. As a result, the younger generation entering the hobby is naturally drawn to the tight end they’ve grown up watching - Travis Kelce.
2. Taylor Swift Affect
Performance alone isn’t what drives card values - popularity plays a huge role. Anything from Instagram followers to brand endorsements all factor into the equation. Travis Kelce’s surge in popularity, fueled in part by his relationship with Taylor Swift, has undoubtedly contributed to the demand for his cards.
3. Hype Factor
There's no denying that hype plays a major role in card prices. Mac Jones' base Donruss rookie cards were once selling for $3,000 and can now be bought for five bucks. That’s more of an extreme case, but the fact that Kelce still has more to accomplish and is the current tight end of the era certainly has something to do with it. It's entirely possible that after Kelce retires, the hobby will move on to the next phenom, and his prices will adjust closer to Gronk's, proportionate to its population.