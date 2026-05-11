Mr. Beast Gets First Card in Upcoming Chrome VeeFriends Release

Famed YouTuber and brand promoter Mr. Beast will be getting his first-ever pack-pulled trading card in the upcoming VeeFriends Chrome product release. The second iteration of this product is scheduled to be released in June.

Mr. Beast, born James Stephen Donaldson, has been a YouTube personality since 2012, when at the age of 13, he published his first video under the moniker MrBeast6000. Now he's one of the most popular names among YouTube personalities, with more than 480 million subscribers.

His popularity continues to grow, and he has now lent his name to a plethora of products, including clothing, food, and drinks. And now he gets his own fully-licensed, pack-pulled trading card. He previously had a Topps Now from 2025.

What Is VeeFriends?

Created by Gary Vaynerchuk, VeeFriends is an original creation featuring over 250 characters that debuted on cards last year. As Vaynerchuk explains in the above video, posted to YouTube one year ago, he created the product for anyone and everyone, from ages three to 93.

While the cards are made up of cartoon characters, not real-life athletes, they can command a premium on the open market. On November 29, 2025, the 2025 VeeFriends Topps Chrome Sapphire one-of-one Sapphire Selections Very, Very, Very, Very Lucky Black Cat, graded a BGS GEM MT 9.5, went for $62,220 after 32 bids on Goldin Auction.

Mr. Beast Is A Global Name

February 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Shaq’s OGs general manager Shaquille O’Neal celebrates with fan Jaren Barajas after a competition hosted by Mr. Beast | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Mr. Beast is a worldwide commodity. He is involved in philanthropy, gaming, merchandise, and license branding. He has also been in movies and TV shows, and continues his YouTube streams.

Last year's checklist included names like Dana White, Kevin Hart, and Michael Rubin. Vaynerchuk put himself in the set as well, and his one-of-one Chrome superfractor autograph went for $55,000 on July 12, 2025. The card is sold at a fixed price.

What to Expect From Mr. Beast's 2026 Chrome VeeFriends Card

The card featuring Mr. Beast should theoretically come in multiple parallels and autographs. Last year's inaugural release featured parallels from 99 down to the superfractor one-of-one. But until the checklist is released, it is just speculation.

The card featured on multiple social media outlets shows an image of a cropped Mr. Beast from the waist up. On the upper left side is a VeeFriends bird. And below his full name with his YouTube moniker is encased in what looks like the same bird with an expanded wingspan.

The 2026 Topps Chrome VeeFriends set is scheduled for pre-order on May 12, with an estimated release date of June 10th.