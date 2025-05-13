How Much Are Topps Chrome VeeFriends Cards Worth?
March 7th saw the launch of Topps Chrome VeeFriends - the latest chapter in Gary Vaynerchuk’s trading card game, built around a universe of 250, fun loving characters with unique characteristics and traits.
This release not only marked the return of these characters, but included other chases collectors would expect from a Topps Chrome product, such as rare inserts, sketch cards, and even autographs.
The big question going into the release was whether these chases would be compelling enough for the casual collector to partake. Sure, the cards would probably resonate with those that had played the game, but would Gary and the team be able to tap into the collectability seen in other known TCG franchises, like Pokemon.
For that to occur collectors need to see that the cards not only have utility for those playing the game but that they also have mass appeal and value in the secondary market.
With that in mind - are Topps Chrome VeeFriends cards worth anything? Are the chase cards compelling enough to attract general card collectors, especially when we are seeing hobby box prices surpass $350.
Much like other modern sets, rarity matters with VeeFriends. In addition to the base set there are different parallels and inserts with varying levels of pack odds and rarity.
Some of the most notable chases from the set are the Iconics, Erupt, and Entrepreneurial Elf inserts.
The Iconics insert is a 20-card set with a stained glass design and pack odds of 1:1,300. Erupt, the rarest insert from the product, was designed by Gyula Németh, creator of Panini’s Kaboom!, and boasts a pack odds of 1:3,000.
Entrepreneur Elf on the other hand is a 13-card set consisting of real life entrepreneurs such as Dana White, Michael Rubin, and Gary Vaynerchuk himself. While the base inserts can be found in 1:18 hobby packs, the set also includes parallel and autographed versions as well.
Just days after the release we’ve witnessed these and other VeeFriends cards appear for sale on major online marketplaces. So what does resale value look like for these cards?
At the time of this article, the rarer inserts, such as Iconics and Erupt, are consistently selling above the price per hobby box.
A Benevolent Owl Iconics recently sold for $625 and there have been multiple Erupt sales above $1,000.
That said, we’ve understandably seen a wide range in sales for the autographed Entrepreneur Elf cards. Base autographs for some of the lesser known entrepreneurs, such as Christina Tosi, are selling for closer to $50, where autographs for the likes of Gary Vaynerchuk and Michael Rubin are selling for around $500 or more. The numbers increase substantially for serial numbered versions of the well known entrepreneurs - there have been multiple sales for Daymond John autographs /5 for around $1,000.
But will these prices hold?
It’s important to remember that card and box prices are generally highest immediately following the release, so we would expect to see these prices cool off over time. The big questions in peoples’ minds are whether VeeFriends will continue to stay relevant in this ever changing, hobby landscape, and if the cards will maintain their collectability over the long run.