Rare Mr. Beast Topps Trading Card Sells at Auction for Shocking Price
It’s no secret that sports cards have exploded in popularity in recent years, with record-breaking sales happening almost weekly. What many people may not realize, though, is that trading cards featuring non-athletes have also seen a major surge in interest. From celebrities to influencers, cards are now being collected by a much wider audience, even by those who have never followed sports.
A great example of this growing trend is the recent sale of the below Mr. Beast Topps Now 1 of 1 card, which just sold for over $3,100 at public auction. To put that in perspective, the only other non-athlete Topps Now cards to sell for more feature Pope Leo. For even more context, a 1 of 1 Topps Now card of President Joe Biden from his inauguration sold for under $2,000, and even the priciest Beyonce card topped out around $2,200.
So what does this sale really show? Is it all about Mr. Beast’s popularity, or is it part of a bigger trend in the trading card market? The truth is, it’s probably a little of both. Mr. Beast is one of the most popular entertainers out there, but the rising interest in all types of trading cards is something that shouldn't be ignored. Those who bought into soccer cards in particular saw huge returns when the card market exploded in popularity during the pandemic. Could rare non-athlete cards be the next breakout market? Only time will tell, but in this hobby, stranger things have definitely happened.