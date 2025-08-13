Must Have Cards From 2003 Topps Traded & Rookie Baseball, Chrome Edition
2003 Topps is known for producing a product that has arguably one of the greatest third/first basemen prospect cards of all time. This set also produced rookies that had borderline hall of fame careers, and a slew of all-star appearances.
Today we are going to uncover why this set is so epic. Today we will uncover who makes the top 3 rookie and prospect cards to collect. We will look at why these players are on the list, and what you can expect to pay.
Let's dive right in:
Most readers may not understand why Wainwright made this list, and I am here to argue he belongs. For years, Wainwright was a top of the rotation pitcher. Winning 61% of his starts, Adam was a top 5 canidate for the Cy Young award 4 times. Over a 5 year stretch Wainwright would win 92 games, and pitch to a 2.83 ERA. An absolute workhorse, he would start over 30 games in a season, 10 times. Whenever he stepped on the mound, he gave his team a chance to win.
With only 4 graded cards of his, and zero PSA 10's, its hard to say what you are expected to pay. However, seeing raws go for just a few dollars, could be a great bargain bin find. Send it off to be graded, and who knows what you could really have.
This 8x MLB All-Star will get considerations for the Baseball Hall of Fame, and rightfully so. Cano enjoyed a 17 year career that saw him smash 335 home runs, along with driving in 1,306 RBI's. With a career batting of .301, he showed why he should be considered among the best second basemans' of all-time. With 2 Gold Glove awards, he also showed everyone defense mattered.
Incredibly, you can score yourself a Robinson Cano Topps Chrome Traded PSA 10 for under $40. However, due to scarcity, they don't become available often. Per Gemrate, there are less than 50 to exist. You can score a PSA 9 for around $20.
One thing Miguel Cabrera was good at was hitting. Coming into the league at just 20 years old, it only took him 1 year to really get accolmated to the majors. By the time he was 21 years old, he was the face of the Marlins. Smashing 33 home runs, driving in 112 RBI's, all while batting .294, he was just getting started.
Cabrera would go on a 12 year run, hitting an average of .326. Over those 12 years, Cabrera would hit over 400 home runs, while driving in almost 1,400 RBI's. He would win 2 MVP's, while finishing in the top 10 another 7 times. Cabrera would finish with 3,174 hits, 511 home runs, and almost 1,900 RBI's for his career.
While this is not his first card produced by Topps, this is his first year in a Major League uniform. This prospect card in the Chrome edition can go north of $300.