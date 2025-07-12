1992 Bowman Baseball 3 must have cards
Bowman baseball today is one of the biggest chase for sports cards collectors. The idea of pulling a prospect that may turn out to be a star in the Major Leagues, has driven the hobby to new heights. Everyone is looking for the new "Mike Trout" that could put their kids through college.
However, back in the 90's there wasn't any prospect collecting, unless you went after their non liscensed minor league cards. Back then, you waited until players got into the Majors, and you then looked for their true rookie cards.
Throughout the 1990's, the 1992 Bowman baseball was one of the most sought after cards everyone wanted to get their hands on. From the clean white boarders, to the glossy sheen, the simple look and colors made the cards pop. Rookies cards of players like Manny Ramirez, Carlos Delgado, and Trevor Hoffman were definitely chased.
Ultimately, there are 3 hall of famers that people are still chasing today from this set. These 3 players and of course the players listed above, are the major reason these boxes still go for around $350.
Lets explore the Top 3:
Considered one of the greatest pitchers of all-time, Pedro Martinez put the fear in the batters. Standing in at only 5'11, he had no issues zipping a fastball under your chin, or make your knees buckle with his killer curveball. His 4 year stretch from 1997 to 2000 saw him go 77-25, with a minescule 2.16 ERA. Three out of those 4 years he won the Cy Young award, finishing in 2nd place the year he didnt win. Overall, he won 219 games, and only losing 100.
Pedro Martinez PSA 10 can be purchased for around $110-115.
2. Mike Piazza
Mike Piazza was the greatest "hitting" catcher I personally have ever seen. Once he got a chance with the LA Dodgers, there was no looking back. Piazza put on a clinic his rookie season, smashing 35 home runs, while batting an incredible .318. He would go on to being in the top 10 in MVP voting's 7 times. He would have over 30 home runs in a season 9 times, on his way to 12 All-Star nods. What is just as incredible, is in his 16 years of playing, he would end his career with a .308 batting average.
A Mike Piazza PSA 10 rookie card goes for around $200.
The man known as "Sandman" is the greatest closer of all-time. Mariano Rivera was a key contributor during the NY Yankees run of the 90's. The 5x champion would just drain any hope that opposing players would have, when he entered the game. He would go on to represent his team in the All-Star game 13 times. He was so incredible at his craft, he would finish in the top 5 of the Cy Young award, five times. The all-time saves leader had a career 2.21 ERA, which is unreal considering he pitched 19 years.
The PSA 10 version of Rivera goes for around $650.