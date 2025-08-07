Must Have Rookie Cards From the Year 1997
1997 was an incredible year in sports. Tiger Woods was coming off PGA Rookie of the Year, ramping up to become one of best players in the world. Brett Favre would roll into 1997 winning his first NFL Superbowl (rollover from the 1996 season), while capturing his 3rd MVP later that year. Ken Griffey Jr. would smash 56 home runs, winning his only MVP that season. Then you had a second year NBA player named Kobe Bryant go to his first of 18 All-Star games, at a rip age of 19.
With all the hype of fresh, new potential stars, mixed in with studs in their mid 20's, the mid 90's were gearing up for a big run. However, there is always a new rookie trying to break through, and the 1997 rookie class is no different.
Today we are going to discover the most iconic, must have rookies who came up in 1997. We will cover multiple sports to uncover who I think were the top rookies.
While Adrian Beltre made his debut at a young age of 19, it seemed like he spent the first few years trying to figure out who he was in the major league level. At 25 years of age, he got his first recognition in the MVP voting, finishing second. That year he would smash 48 home runs, all while batting an incredible .334.
It seemed that Beltre really peaked in his 30's, when he was named to 5 All-Star appearances. He would win 3 of his 5 Gold Glove awards, and finished in the Top 10 in MVP voting's 5 times. Adrian would go onto hitting 477 career home runs, with over 3,000 career hits, and over 1,700 RBI's. With these insane offensive stats, and being a wizard at third base, Beltre is now considered one of the greatest third baseman of all time.
For around $160 you can get your hands on a 1997 Bowman Chrome PSA 10 RC
The Rock's WWF debut was in 1996, known mostly as Rocky Maivia. He would quickly rise to fame, winning the Royal Rumble in 2000. A fan favorite throughout, the 10-time world champion would eventually transition to the big screen. The Rock would go onto starring in films such as (in no particular order) Jumanji, Fast & Furious, Rampage, The Game Plan, and others. Between the movies he has been in, and the wins in the ring, Dwayne Johnson is considered one of the most successful wrestlers of all-time.
His1997 Cardinal WWF Rocky Maivia card is considered his rookie. A PSA 10 can put you back around $1,000. However a more affordable PSA 9, is only around $130.
2. David Ortiz
David Ortiz is considered the greatest designated hitter of all-time. More importantly, there may be no better ball player in the clutch. Per Boston.com, Ortiz had an incredible 23 walk-off hits, including 3 in the post season. This doesn't include hits to go ahead, or hits just when the team needed a spark.
Ortiz finished in the MVP voting 7 times, to go along with 10 All-Star appearances. His 541 career home runs are good for 17th all time. The big powerful hitter could also hit for average, posting a career .286. He finished his career being a 3x world champion as well.
With a POP count of just 126, a 1997 Fleer Ultra David Arias (Ortiz) RC PSA 10 will run you just north of $1,000.
1. Tim Duncan
With the 1st overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs picked Tim Duncan with the hopes of bringing a winning culture. They received just that, and a whole bunch more from the future hall of famer. Duncan was born to lead by example, and to win. Duncan would be a 15x All-NBA player, as well as a 15x All-Defense player too. The 15x All-Star would bring the championship home to San Antonio, 5 times, becoming one of the most decorated athletes of all time.
One of the most sought-after rookie card of Duncan, is his 1997 Topps Chrome Refractor. This amazing card goes for around $4,000. His non refractor version typically does between $250-$300.