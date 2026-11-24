As the Christmas season nears, the top rookies from the 2026-27 NBA Draft Class have continued to show up and deliver incredible performances across the board. While the list may look similar to those from past weeks, there have been a few necessary changes.

Tier 1 - West Coast Contenders

Nov 18, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) dribbles the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (15) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yaxel Lendeborg and Darius Acuff Jr. are the two top rookies in the league at the moment. Lendeborg, who is currently the #1 rookie on the NBA's Kia Rookie Ladder, has been averaging 19.2 PPG and 7.4 RPG as one of the Golden State Warriors' most important players.

Darius Acuff Jr., meanwhile, has continued his scoring dominance with a 25.4 PPG split along with a solid 7.4 APG. He plays more minutes than 99% of the league, sitting behind only Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

2026-27 Topps Flagship Darius Acuff Jr.#AK-22 RC All Kings Case Hit SSP | CardLadder

One of Acuff Jr's best cards from 2026-27 Topps Flagship is without a doubt his All Kings SSP. This particular card currently has a market value of around $3,000.

2026-27 Topps Flagship Yaxel Lendeborg #266 RC Rookie Black Refractor Auto /10 | CardLadder

For around the same price, you can score an on-card Yaxel Lendeborg Black Foil Auto /10 from the same set. With the way both of them are playing, the trajectory of both cards is for sure going to trend upwards after this initial market correction.

Tier 2 - Cameron Boozer

Nov 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer (27) reacts after a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cameron Boozer is among the top three rookies in the NBA; however, a recent injury will keep him sidelined for four weeks, pending an update. While his card market may trend downward, which is a good sign for anyone trying to buy into his market, the early injury may scare some people.

That being said, Boozer is still well worth any risk when it comes to rookie prospecting.

2026 Topps Flagship- #Ak-18 All Kings Cameron Boozer Rookie Memphis Grizzlies | CardLadder

His All Kings RC from 2026-27 Topps Flagship is also one of his best and most expensive. Floating around the $3,000 range, this card's value may fluctuate as the weeks progress.

Tier 3 - The Next Big Three

Nov 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (4) reacts after dunking the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Caleb Wilson are all incredible players, but the top three spots are still just a little out of reach for them.

Wilson's out managing a hand injury, but before that he was leading the charge for the Chicago Bulls and was one of the reasons they attained all four of their wins. Peterson has been holding it down on the offensive side for the Utah Jazz with 16.1 PPG, while Dybantsa has been steadily climbing after missing the first few games due to injury.

Topps Flagship 26/27 Basketball Aj Dybantsa 1/1 | CardLadder

AJ Dybantsa has the most expensive cards of any player in this tier, with this 1/1 piece from 2026-27 Topps Flagship going for $5,600. Peterson and Wilson aren't as expensive at this stage of the season, and have prices closer to those in Tier 1.

Tier 4 - Coming Up

Nov 20, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Aday Mara (15) runs down the court after scoring against the New Orleans Pelicans | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We're putting Aday Mara, Keaton Wagler, Brayden Burries, and Meleek Thomas in here for this week. Mara, in particular, has definitely earned his spot with his latest performances for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

That being said, these players don't seem to be fetching the big bucks yet when talking about their card markets, but that is definitely a good thing, especially for collectors who aren't too keen on putting out money on young stars.

Excluding a couple 1/1s, which have definitely shot up in value thanks to his recent level of play, Mara's more valuable cards go for under $1,000. The same can be said for Wagler, Burries, and Thomas, who have some of the best value for money when it comes to this year's rookies so far.