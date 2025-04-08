1983 Topps Marcus Allen PSA 10 Card: A Hall of Fame Rookie Rarity
When it comes to the 1983 Topps Football set, there’s no doubt that the Marcus Allen rookie card (#294) is one of the most standout Rookie Cards from the early 1980s football era, and in PSA 10 Gem Mint condition, it has become a pretty hard catch for collectors to capture. This card features Allen at one of the earliest points of his legendary career, and its combination of historical significance, visual appeal, and extreme rarity in top grade form makes it one of the most sought-after football cards of all-time.
As one of the most electrifying to ever do it, Marcus Allen has this amazing array of ability that allowed him to run, to catch, to block, and even play a key role when it mattered the most. When it comes to his highly decorated career, Marcus earned NFL Rookie of the Year honors in 1982, helped lead the Raiders to a Super Bowl XVIII victory, and won both the Super Bowl MVP in 1984 and later the NFL MVP in 1985. By the time he retired, Allen was a Hall of Fame Running Back and one of the most respected players in league history.
Cards from the 1983 Topps Football Set, while fairly plain in their overall design, are plagued with various issues including but not limited to centering, print bleeding, print line defects, less-than-desirable corners and extremely rough edges, making PSA 10s of this specific card extremely hard to come by. As of April 2025, there are fewer than 200 Marcus Allen rookie cards graded PSA 10, which certainly adds intrigue to the rarity of such a card.
From a broader market pricing perspective you can find PSA 6s starting at about $10 and PSA 8s selling for roughly $20-$25, but for those of you in the market for either a PSA 9 or PSA 10, prices are roughly $45-$65 for the PSA 9 and $700-$900 for the PSA 10.
When it comes to owning this card in all of its Gem Mint glory, the PSA 10 provides collectors with not just a glimpse into the NFL of decade’s past but also a glimpse into Allen’s incredible NFL career as multi-purpose force to be reckoned with.