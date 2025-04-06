Collectibles On SI

1976 Topps Dave Winfield PSA 10: Highly Sought After For Vintage Collectors

The 1976 Topps Dave Winfield is a prime example of how the scarcity of a PSA 10 drives the sports card market especially when there are only 14 PSA 10s known to exist.

Matt Schilling

July 8, 2012; Kansas City, MO, USA; San Diego Padres former player Dave Winfield reacts during the 2012 Legends and Celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Vintage baseball card collectors have always placed a significant premium on the super scarce high-grade examples of legendary players, and one of the scarcest finds comes in the form of a 1976 Topps Dave Winfield graded PSA 10.

The former San Diego Padress and New York Yankees outfielder, who was best known for his twelve (12) all-star selections, seven (7) Gold Gloves and six (6) Silver Slugger awards, had a legendary career that spanned 22 MLB seasons. From a collecting perspective, Winfield's ultimate achievement comes in the form a PSA 10 1976 Topps Based card and that’s because there are just fourteen (14) that are known to exist.

1976 Topps Dave Winfield PSA 10
1976 Topps Dave Winfield PSA 10 / PSA via psacard.com | https://www.psacard.com/cardfacts/baseball-cards/1976-topps/dave-winfield-160/51811

For his career, which spanned a total of 22 seasons with the Padres, Yankees, Angels, Blue Jays, Twins, and Indians, Winfield finished his career with 2,973 games played, a .283 batting average, 465 home runs, 1,833 runs batted in (RBIs), and 223 stolen bases.

Hall of Famer Dave Winfield is introduced during the National Baseball Hall of Fame
Jul 21, 2024; Cooperstown, New York, USA; Hall of Famer Dave Winfield is introduced during the National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cooperstown, NY. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

There are several reasons why the 1976 Dave Winfield PSA is highly sought after by both vintage collectors and collectibles investors. For starters, the PSA 10 is super hard to come by because cards from the era often contain centering, coloring and edge-related issues. Secondly, Winfield’s status as both an award-winning Outfielder and Hall of Famer who demonstrated his dominance throughout the late 1970s. Lastly, a PSA 10 of Winfield carries a certain element of prestige since it’s the perfect combination of card condition and elite player of the era.

From a pricing perspective you can find PSA 3s starting at about $4 and PSA 8s selling for roughly $40-$60, but for those of you in the market for either a PSA 9 or PSA 10 version of this card the prices are 10x – 15x higher. According to PSA recent sales for the PSA 9 have been roughly $240 and PSA 10 have been right around $4,400.

1976 Topps Dave Winfield - PSA Pricing
1976 Topps Dave Winfield - PSA Pricing / PSA via psacard.com | https://www.psacard.com/cardfacts/baseball-cards/1976-topps/dave-winfield-160/51811

When it comes to the 1976 Topps Baseball set the Dave Winfield card not only represents one of the greatest outfielders in MLB history; its rarity, scarcity, and investment potential, offer collectors a great point of entry for those looking to enter the vintage baseball market. This is because the card, even at a PSA 8, is still a fairly affordable option for collectors who want to own such a unique piece of trading card history.

