Shohei Ohtani 1/1 2025 Bowman Baseball Spotlight Superfractor Pulled

Michael Terry

May 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) grounds out
May 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) grounds out / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Yesterday, we learned of the most recent reveal of a 1-of-1 featuring Hobby superstar Shohei Ohtani. The Shohei Ohtani 2025 Bowman Baseball Spotlight Superfractor has been pulled.

While, at writing, the card has not been listed for sale or auction, it should be a fairly valuable pull.

2024 Bowman Chrome Baseball Shohei Ohtani Superfractor 1/1 / https://goldin.co/item/2024-bowman-chrome-superfractor-85-shohei-ohtani-1-1-psa-gem-mt-10mw8sb

As point of comparison, let's take a look at some recent Bowman Ohtani cards. Last year's 2024 Bowman Chrome Baseball Shohei Ohtani Superfractor 1-of-1 sold for over $37,000 in December 2024.

2024 Bowman 1955 Anime Shohei Ohtani /5 / Card Ladder

Ohtani's PSA 10 2024 Bowman 1955 Anime Red card, numbered to 5, has registered three sales on Card Ladder, ranging from $15,999 - $18,100. A PSA 2024 Bowman Chrome Mega Box Chrome Black Refractor 1-of-1 sold for $6,000 in October 2024.

2025 Bowman Baseball Spotlight Shohei Ohtani / eBay

This Ohtani 2025 Bowman Baseball Spotlight card is currently listed on eBay for $650.

2025 Bowman Baseball Spotlight Shohei Ohtani Red /5 / https://www.ebay.com/itm/306295605230?nordt=true&rt=nc&orig_cvip=true

At writing, the top sale of a 2025 Bowman Baseball Spotlight Shohei Ohtani came on May 17, when this Red /5 card fetched $4,250 on eBay.

Ohtani's Hobby supremacy has carried over from last season, as the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar has been at the top of secondary market sales for 2025 Topps Baseball releases. When it comes to the 2025 Bowman Baseball Spotlight insert, at writing, Ohtani's offering accounts for eight of the top nine sales of Spotlight cards. The only outlier is the top sale, which came on May 17, when a Charlie condon 1-of-1 Superfractor sold for $12,500.

2025 Bowman Baseball Anime Shohei Ohtani /10 / eBay

While it remains to be seen what happens with the recent pull of Ohtani's 2025 Bowman Baseball Spotlight 1-of-1 Superfractor, his 2025 Bowman Baseball Anime /10 represents the current high listing on eBay, at $9,999.

Michael Terry is a writer based in Brooklyn. He specializes in sports, culture, and collecting. His work has appeared at Topps RIPPED, ESPN, Grantland, Vice Sports, and more.

