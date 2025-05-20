Shohei Ohtani 1/1 2025 Bowman Baseball Spotlight Superfractor Pulled
Yesterday, we learned of the most recent reveal of a 1-of-1 featuring Hobby superstar Shohei Ohtani. The Shohei Ohtani 2025 Bowman Baseball Spotlight Superfractor has been pulled.
While, at writing, the card has not been listed for sale or auction, it should be a fairly valuable pull.
As point of comparison, let's take a look at some recent Bowman Ohtani cards. Last year's 2024 Bowman Chrome Baseball Shohei Ohtani Superfractor 1-of-1 sold for over $37,000 in December 2024.
Ohtani's PSA 10 2024 Bowman 1955 Anime Red card, numbered to 5, has registered three sales on Card Ladder, ranging from $15,999 - $18,100. A PSA 2024 Bowman Chrome Mega Box Chrome Black Refractor 1-of-1 sold for $6,000 in October 2024.
This Ohtani 2025 Bowman Baseball Spotlight card is currently listed on eBay for $650.
At writing, the top sale of a 2025 Bowman Baseball Spotlight Shohei Ohtani came on May 17, when this Red /5 card fetched $4,250 on eBay.
Ohtani's Hobby supremacy has carried over from last season, as the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar has been at the top of secondary market sales for 2025 Topps Baseball releases. When it comes to the 2025 Bowman Baseball Spotlight insert, at writing, Ohtani's offering accounts for eight of the top nine sales of Spotlight cards. The only outlier is the top sale, which came on May 17, when a Charlie condon 1-of-1 Superfractor sold for $12,500.
While it remains to be seen what happens with the recent pull of Ohtani's 2025 Bowman Baseball Spotlight 1-of-1 Superfractor, his 2025 Bowman Baseball Anime /10 represents the current high listing on eBay, at $9,999.