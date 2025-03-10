Collectibles On SI

3 Affordable Ovechkin Rookie Card Options

The Russian star is just nine goals away from Gretzky's all-time goals record

Clemente Lisi

Mar 7, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) shoots the puck against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) shoots the puck against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin is on the brink of overcoming Wayne Gretzky's NHL goals record many thought was unbreakable.

The 39-year-old Ovechkin is just nine goals away of 894 set by "The Great One." Nearly three decades later, "The Great Eight" could very well surpass that mark.

"It's just a matter of time, whether it's late this year, early next year, whenever,"Gretzky told NHL.comearlier this season about Ovechkin's chances. "I mean, he's a great player. He's a great goal scorer."

As a result, Ovechkin's Young Guns card from the 2005-06 Upper Deck flagship set has skyrocketed in value. A PSA 10 base version can be had for about $5,000.

The same set features other top rookies such as Sidney Crosby and Henrik Lundqvist.

Ovechkin, one of hockey's all-time greats, has a variety of rookie cards that are highly sought after by collectors. Released during the 2005-06 NHL season, these cards come in several brands and variations, each with its own appeal and value.

Ovechkin's Young Guns card, part of Series 2 that year, has become unaffordable for most collectors. As a result, other rookie year cards featuring the Russian star have become an affordable option.

Here are three affordable Ovechkin rookie cards to consider buying:

Ovechkin 2005 Upper Deck Rookie Class #2

Ovechkin's 2005 Upper Deck Rookie Class card
Alex Ovechkin's 2005 Upper Deck Rookie Class card / Upper Deck

A month ago, this card could be had for just about $50. A month later, the card, in raw form, has jumped 50% to about $103 on the secondary market.

Nonetheless, this card remains an affordable option and one that can ge easily found on eBay.

Ovechkin 2005 Upper Deck MVP #394

Ovechkin's UD MVP rookie card
Alex Ovechkin's UD MVP rookie card / Upper Deck

Upper Deck's MVP is a low-end product, but that doesn't mean cards from this set aren't worth collecting.

Ovechkin's MVP rookie card from the 2005 set can he had for under $100 raw. That's still a great deal amid all the hype.

Ovechkin 2005 Fleer Ultra #DM9 "Difference Makers"

Ovechkin's Fleer "Difference Makers" rookie insert
Alex Ovechkin's Fleer "Difference Makers" rookie insert card / Upper Deck

This Ovechkin rookie year insert is both a wonderful card and a cheap option.

Despite price hikes in Ovechkin rookie cards over the past few weeks, this card sells for under $20.

Ovechkin's rookie cards are not only valuable collectibles, but also serve as a testament to his remarkable career. Given the high price of his Young Guns card (a trend expected to continue, especially as Ovechkin approaches Gretzky's record), further elevating the demand for his memorabilia., there are plenty of option for collectors out there.

