5 Awesome Desmond Bane Cards To Chase
It looks like Desmond Bane is going to feast in the East after the Orlando Magic acquired him in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. Rightfully so, since he’ll be the team’s primary threat from downtown when the new season begins.
But before he kicks off his campaign in Orlando, collectors may find him to be a viable investment option in the hobby right now. We break down below five sick Desmond Bane cards that collectors can hunt in the market.
BGS 10 2020 Panini Optic Rated Rookie Signatures Gold /10
It’s pretty hard to score a perfect 10, especially if an athlete signs it. Fortunately, the folks over at BGS found this Rated Rookies Gold Auto of Bane worthy enough to be graded with a 10.
The end result is a Desmond Bane card worth $787 in the market, and can turn heads due to the gold-centric look of the BGS slab. And even though it was 0.5 away from the much-desired Black Label, collectors can’t deny how stunning the overall package looks with the grading company’s standard gold slab.
PSA 10 2023 Panini Courtside Black Snakeskin Pulsar 1/1
Technically, this particular Desmond Bane card doesn’t come from his year. But since it's a One of One encased in a gem-mint PSA 10 slab, it has become more desirable than other offerings of the new Orlando Magic star.
Bane’s profile is adorned with Panini’s striking Snakeskin pattern, which is reminiscent of the late Kobe Bryant and his Black Mamba brand. This design helps the former Memphis Grizzlies guard to stand out and make jaws drop right away. Add its current value of $980, and you’ve got one of the young star’s best cards out there right now.
PSA 10 2020 Panini Optic Signature Series Rookie Auto Black 1/1
While the BGS 10 Rated Rookie Signatures Gold /10 looked a piece of priceless treasure, Bane’s Optic Signature Series Auto Black is on a different level. For starters, it’s a One of One rookie autographed card encased in a PSA 10 slab, which is pretty hard to come by in the market.
Add Bane’s potential to hit it big with the Magic next season, and suddenly this card can go past its value of $1,399 in the market. If that happens, expect collectors to pay a premium on this card, even though it only has a stickered autograph.
PSA 10 2020 Panini Select Courtside Gold Disco /10
Getting a Courtside rookie card from Panini’s Select Basketball set doesn’t happen very often. As it stands, someone pulled a Desmond Bane Courtside Gold numbered to 10. Eventually, the card itself was graded and encased in a PSA 10 slab, making its value soar to $1,500 in the market.
With Bane getting a new start in Orlando, it isn’t hard to imagine he’ll have more chances to take his game to the next level. If that becomes a reality, this gold rookie card will be soaring as well.
PSA 8 2020 Panini National Treasures Rookie Patch Auto Gold /10
Standing tall above the others on this list is Bane’s rookie patch auto from Panini’s premiere basketball card set - National Treasures.
The card itself is a wonder to look at, thanks to its clean lines, minimalist design and the former Grizzlies star’s jersey patch embedded within it. And although it’s only a PSA 8, it doesn’t diminish the fact that this card’s short population in the market will greatly benefit from Bane’s upcoming run in an Orlando uniform.
With Bane set to make his debut as a Magic star later this year, collectors will still have enough time to hoard his stock in the market. If things go according to plan, his basketball cards will be attracting a lot of attention in the hobby.
