Top 5 NBA Scorers and their Most Iconic Cards
From legendary buzzer-beaters to unstoppable scoring machines, the top five all-time scorers in NBA history have not only lit up the hardwood, but also the sports card and collectible market. Whether it is a rookie card that changed the hobby market forever, or a rare 1/1, each of these cards has been propelled by greatness and created their own legendary status. Much like parallel football and baseball articles, the top five scorers in the NBA will be listed, alongside their most iconic sports card. This decision will be based on these guidelines: Price, rarity, and historical significance.
#5 - Michael Jordan (32,292 pts.): 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan Rookie
It is to nobody’s surprise that Michael Jordan is on this list, and to no surprise to hobby enthusiasts that his 86’ Fleer Rookie card is his most iconic card. As stated in previous articles, this sports card may be one of the most recognizable and well-known cards in the history of the hobby. Like many cards, the higher the grade, the steeper the sale…however, this MJ card is a prime example. This card raw is actually down quite a bit and had a last sale of $1,400 on April 29th of this year. A PSA 9 sells for around $20k-$24k, and a PSA 10 sold on April 24th for $348,000, which shows the rarity and difficulty in receiving a PSA 10 or coming across one.
#4 - Kobe Bryant (33,643 pts.): 1996 Topps Chrome Refractor Rookie
Kobe “Bean” Bryant will forever be remembered for his sweet moves, smooth fadeaway jump shots, and whenever anyone throws anything in a trash can from distance. It wasn’t just Kobe’s scoring that drew eyes towards him, but his fearless attitude and desire to win on the court. His “Mamba Mentality” became a lifestyle and children looked up to an athlete who gave it his all, even when the eyes weren’t on him. His most iconic card is his 1996 Topps Chrome Rookie Refractor, which is relatively cheap when bought raw ($30). However, a PSA 9 sold for $16,800 just a year ago, and a PSA 10 sold for over $104,000 back in February. With Kobe being gone, his memory and Mamba Mentality exist through his sports cards and this iconic piece of history.
#3 - Karl Malone (36,928 pts.): 1997 Metal Universe, Precious Metal Gems Red /90
Opposed to the 86’ Fleer Rookie that also could have been chosen for Karl Malone, his 1997 Precious Metal Gems (Red /90) will serve as his most iconic card. The PMGs are an iconic set for sports cards in the 1990’s, and 1997 was the very first year that they came out with NBA cards in the Metal Universe product. “The Mailman” doesn’t have much hobby love today, however, the PMGs are popular enough to give Malone’s Red /90 a solid market. A PSA 6 sold on April 14th for $7,1000, while a BGS 9 sold for $11,300 just 6 months ago in December. The Mailman will continue to grab boards and deliver these Precious Metal Gems that hobbyists love.
#2 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 pts.): 1969 Topps Lew Alcindor
Kareem was bigger than basketball (literally) and sky-hooked his way into immortality. He not only played the game, but elevated it for big men across the league. One of the most eye-catching aspects of his most iconic card is the name on it. Lew Alcindor was his birth name that he changed to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar because of his Islamic faith. Another aspect of the card that is fascinating is its size. Just like Kareem, the card is a “jumbo” and measures 4 11/16 inches, significantly longer than other sports cards…just like Kareem (7’2”). An SGC 9 sold for $38,400 back in December, while a PSA 9 sold for $192,000 in 2023, setting a premium on the PSA slab.
#1 - LeBron James (42,184+): 2003 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Auto /99
King James, the all-time leading scorer in the history of the NBA, is still one of the greatest basketball players today at the age of 40. Drafted into the NBA straight out of high school, LeBron took the league and fans around the world by storm at the age of 18. This iconic card not only serves as a rare asset to collectors, but a reminder to the growth, consistency, and overall dominance over the course of 22 years by James. This card was recently sold on April 24th, as an SGC 9.5, for $444,000. A PSA 8 sold back in 2022 for $930,000. While there are already numerous sales of this card, it is important to remember the number of collectors who are holding onto this card and the sales that will eventually set new all time highs.