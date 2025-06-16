Desmond Bane Trade Impact on Card Market
The first major trade of the NBA offseason has occured, and the offseason has not even officially started. Desmond Bane was traded yesterday to the Orlando Magic from the Memphis Grizzlies. In return, Memphis will be receiving Cole Anthony, four 1st round picks, and Kentavious Caldwell Pope. This trade not only has major implications on the teams involved, but will impact both the card market of Desmond Bane and Cole Anthony as well.
This past season, Memphis did make the playoffs, but lost convincingly in the first round to Boston. In the regular season, Bane averaged 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists. While he was not the best player statistically on the Grizzlies, he did form somewhat of a big three alongside Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Bane's rookie cards have never sold for extremely high prices, but the trade news from yesterday did showcase a little spike in interest. For example, back in April, a PSA 10 of his 2020 Prizm Silver RC sold for $56. Yesterday, the day of the trade, a PSA 10 of the same card sold for $80.
On the Orlando Magic, he will be playing alongside Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs, forming yet another big three. The Magic are considered a contending team, Therefore, the potential is there for Bane's market to continue to rise.
The flip side of this trade has Cole Anthony going to Memphis. There, he will go from the big three he was part of in Orlando to a different big three consisting of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. Similar to Bane, Anthony will be on a contending team, so the potential is there for his market to rise higher than it did this past season after the Magic's first round exit from the playoffs.
A PSA 10 Silver Prizm RC of Anthony sells for less than Bane's, with two copies selling yesterday for $29 and $36.
The Desmond Bane/Cole Anthony trade can have major impacts on collectors. Right now, prices are decently low for both players despite Bane having a slight spike in price due to the trade. With both on contending teams, and playing alongside superstars, the potential is there for accolades to rack up - and for their RC values to rise. Both players can be viewed as possible investments for collectors who keep a watchful eye on the NBA market.