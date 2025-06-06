Aaron Rodgers to Sign with Steelers, the Rookie Card Impact
Aaron Rodgers has finally made a decision, and its great news for the hobby. After months of speculations, per Adam Schefter, Aaron Rodgers is planning to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This is even better news for the Steelers, considering they opted not to resign Russell WIlson and Justin Fields. The Steelers had a chance to make some trades in the draft, and could have also selected quarterback Jaxson Dart, but they decided to stay put. They were patient and ended up getting the future hall of famer they wanted.
At the age of 41, Rodgers is still considered a top tier quarterback. Even with 2024 being a disappointing year for Rodgers and the NY Jets, he still managed to throw for almost 4000 yards with 28 touchdowns. The 4x MVP will have something to prove again this year, as he takes over a team that went 10-7 last season. Rodgers will have every opportunity to make a deep run with the Steelers this year, especially since they added bonified star DK Metcalf.
It will be very interesting to see what his cards do over the next couple of weeks, and into the season. Recently, the last few 2005 Topps Aaron Rodgers PSA 10 RC (card #431) sales, have been for an average of around $150. This time last year (per Cardladder.com), this same card was averaging around $225-250 each.
What is most intriguing to me, is to see if the cards will get back to 2023, when this card started fetching over $300. This is of course right before he ruptured his Achilles. This could absolutely be the year Rodgers put himself back on the Mount Rushmore of best quarterbacks in the game today.
Aaron Rodgers still has something to prove, and that is going to be scary and exciting for the league.