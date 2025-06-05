Jac Caglianone makes his MLB Debut, but not his Rookie Cards
Jac Caglianone, one of baseball’s most exciting prospects from the 2024 draft, has been called up to the majors and made his debut. Unfortunately, his first game didn’t go as many had hoped—he went 0-for-5 at the plate, including being robbed of a hit by Cardinals outfielder Victor Scott.
Caglianone is the first Royals player to make his debut in the same calendar year he was drafted since 1986, when Bo Jackson made his debut for Kansas City.
His college career at Florida was a prolific one, highlighted by an appearance in the National Championship, where the Florida Gators faced off against the LSU Tigers. That LSU team featured several future MLB stars, including the top two picks of the 2023 MLB Draft: Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes.
At Florida, Caglianone was a two-way player, both pitching and hitting for the Gators. However, since being drafted 6th overall in 2024, he has focused solely on hitting.
There’s both good and bad news about his debut. The good news is that he’s now in the majors, and fans will get to watch him at the highest level this season. The bad news is that he made his debut after the rookie eligibility cutoff date, meaning he will not have any rookie cards in 2025 products.
Cole Young made his debut on May 31st, and his Topps Now card features the “Call-Up” logo. This indicates that any players debuting after that date, including Caglianone, will not be featured as rookies in this year’s Topps releases.
Caglianone is expected to be one of the most exciting rookies featured in 2026 Topps Series 1, but for now, if you’re looking to collect his cards, the one to target is his 2024 Bowman Draft First Bowman card.
Despite the product being less than a year old—2024 Bowman Draft was released in December—both of Caglianone’s Superfractors have already been pulled.