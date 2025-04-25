Ashton Jeanty Gets First Professional Card with Topps Now
Last night in the 2025 NFL Draft the Las Vegas Raiders select Ashton Jeanty with the 6th overall pick.
This year's draft class has a lot of question marks and may not turn out as strong as some of the previous years. However, one player was by far the clear choice when it came to running backs, and that was Ashton Jeanty.
Jeanty was a complete stud this past year rushing for 2,601 yards, less that 30 yards from breaking the all time collegiate record that non other than Barry Sanders holds. Of his 2,601 yards rushing, over 1,900 of them came after contact. No other player in the FBS rushed for more that 1711 yards with or without contact.
Topps know this kid is special and has come out with his first professional card with the Topps Now line. And there is a chance to pull his 1/1 gold auto!
Related: Top NFL Draft Pick Cam Ward has Epic Chase Card in Topps Now
Topps Now continues to do an incredible job with these cards. This particular card will show the date they got drafted, as well as where they landed in the draft order. Jeanty also has his "Record-Setting RB selected 6th Overall" listed under his name.
Beyond the 1/1 that everyone is chasing, there will be other highlights in this set: Collectors still have a chance at autographs numbered to 5 and 10. There will also be gold foil parallels numbered to 50, orange numbered to 25, black numbered to 10, and red numbered to 5. Another lucky collector can pull the 1/1 foilfractor.
This could be an incredible way to get a Jeanty card early. With talks of him being the next Bijan Robinson or Alvin Kamara, this may be an easy way to invest in something big.