Fanatics London Flagship Store To Change Hobby Globally
Fanatics Collectibles has a new home on London's famed Regent Street -- and it's set to change sports collectables in Europe.
The new store is a much-needed place for collectors on a continent where the trading card hobby is booming.
This 8,647 square foot store is being established as a “beacon for the hobby,” said Simon Rosenberg, Head of Retail for Fanatics Collectibles.
"It's a place where international fans of all sports and interests, as well as the community, can discover, be surprised, delighted, and have a place to visit, hang out, and rip packs,” he told Topps Ripped.
The store's location was originally announced on Jan. 22, where Fanatics, in a news release, said at the time the place wiould "give collectors a one-of-a-kind experience seven days a week."
Fanatics had opened a pop-up shop in London recently that garnered lots of buzz.
The store, which will also sell sports memorabilia, officially opens this Friday. In the meantime, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin posted about it on Instagram.
The store will feature plenty of soccer and Formula One, in addition to basketball, football and baseball.
Fanatics has been working over the past few years to grow the hobby, including expanding globally.
London has become the epicenter of the European card hobby. Card shows — a hobby staple in North America — have become a big deal across the Atlantic. The trend started in 2021 and has surged over the last three years. Like in the United States and Canada, these shows are packed with people looking to buy and sell cards and memorabilia.
The marquee event for many collectors has been the London Card Show, both because of its location and size.
In regards to the new store, Rosenberg said, “In the U.S., trading card stores are highly independent, with varied ways of working. We’re setting a precedent for what best-in-class looks like."