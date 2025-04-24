Payton Pritchard, The Sixth Man Award and His Card Market
In what has seemed like a guarantee since the first month of the NBA season, Payton Pritchard has won the 6th Man of the Year award.
After nearly writing himself out of the rotation two years ago, Pritchard honed in on his craft last season. When a spark was needed, he would come off the bench with his energy, and pinpoint shooting. He would chip in almost 10 PPG, while helping the Boston Celtics win the NBA championship.
This year he has shown he can be an incredible asset. While coming off the bench once again, his points per minute rose over to over 28 per game, and would pour in over 14 PPG. Shooting almost 8 3's per game, and hitting 40 percent of them, he has become a force to be recon with.
The Boston Celtics are considered to have one of the deepest rotations in the NBA. However even with the depth, they are certainly going to need everything they can get out of Pritchard, in order to win back to back championships.
With the season Pritchard is having, the 6th Man of the Year award, and already being a champion, I am honestly surprised with the lack of value of his cards. Over the past couple of months, you could score a 2020 Prizm Silver RC (card #257) PSA 9 for around $15-20. The last two PSA 10's on Ebay went for just $53, and $63 at bids. The popular Green version (color match) PSA 10's at bid went for just $72, and $99.99. However, a Buy It Now just sold for $125, which seems more respectable.
As the Celtics continue their journey through the playoff, more and more focus will be on Pritchard. Teams are already aware they have more to contend to than just Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Pritchard can pour it on in a hurry, and the NBA knows it.
Hopefully Pritchard will get the respect he deserves in the hobby. Because not only is he a champion, but he could also be a starter on almost every team in the league.