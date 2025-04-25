Top NFL Draft Pick Cam Ward has Epic Chase Card in Topps Now
With the number one pick, University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward is heading to the Tennessee Titans. To commemorate the moment, Topps Now is releasing a base card featuring Ward.
The vertical design includes an “RC” logo to indicate Ward’s new professional rookie status and notes he is the first number one quarterback draft pick from Miami since 1987.
Though Topps does not currently have the NFL license, the card is being marketed as (and technically is) Ward’s first card as a professional athlete.
As with most Topps Now releases, randomly inserted foil parallels of Gold /50, Orange /25, Black /10, Red /5, and a 1/1 FoilFractor will be possible hits.
There will also be autograph redemption chases /25, /10, /5, and a 1/1 autograph featuring a “1st Overall Pick” inscription.
Additionally, a 1/1 triple autograph featuring Ward, Caleb Williams, and Bryce Young will have a redemption included. The three quarterbacks were the number one picks from the last three NFL Drafts.
Topps announced the product release on social media shortly after Ward’s selection. As with most previous Topps Now products with autograph chases, pricing starts at $11.99 and the product will be available for purchase until April 28th.