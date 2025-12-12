Kenny Pickett Expected to Start for Raiders Against His Former Team, the Eagles
Kenny Pickett is expected to make his first start of the 2025 season on Sunday when the Raiders face none other than his former team, the Eagles.
Geno Smith missed his second-straight practice on Thursday, making it pretty unlikely for him to make the start for Las Vegas on Sunday. Smith is dealing with shoulder and back injuries. He left last Sunday’s game against the Broncos, after which Pickett stepped in to complete 8-of-11 passes for 97 yards and one touchdown.
Pickett played in Philadelphia just for the 2024 season, sitting behind Jalen Hurts as the backup quarterback. Pickett did win a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles this past year.
However, the Eagles traded Pickett to the Browns ahead of this season to set him up to become Cleveland’s starting quarterback. But, things changed after the Browns acquired Joe Flacco, and then drafted Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. After a long quarterback competition during training camp, Flacco was ultimately named the QB1 and the Browns traded Pickett to the Raiders in August.
Pickett’s appeared in three games this season, with last Sunday being the most on-the-field action he’s seen. He only started in one game with the Eagles last season, so it’s been a while since Pickett’s been in that role. He started out his career with the Steelers, going through another quarterback competition there, but he still started 24 games in two seasons.
At 2–11, the Raiders have already been eliminated from the playoffs. Sunday’s game will matter more for draft order, and maybe for Pickett to get some “revenge” against his former team.