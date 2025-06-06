Carlos Alcaraz Card Prices Heating Up
With a semi-final win on Friday, Carlos Alcaraz has booked a place in the 2025 French Open Men's Singles Final, giving the young Spanish sensation a chance to defend his title. Only 22 years old, Alcaraz will be seeking his fifth Grand Slam title in the last ten major tournament appearances.
As he's coasted through his side of the French Open draw, Alcaraz's cards, buoyed by the recenlty-released 2024 Topps Royalty Tennis, have been on the rise.
2024 Topps Royalty Tennis, released less than two weeks before the start of the French Open, has a ton of Alcaraz chase cards that have so far been well-received on the secondary market. Leading the way, unsurprisingly, are a series of Dual Autograph cards with Alcaraz and the GOAT Novak Djokovic. The premium cards have a passing-of-the-torch feel, as Alcaraz. This On-Card Dual Auto /25 sold for over $6,500 on June 1. Indeed, since May 26, Card Ladder has registered four sales of this card, ranging between $6,250 and 6,568.
This 2024 Topps Royalty Tennis The Coronation Auto /25 sold for almost $1,500 on May 27.
Alcaraz cards have climbed since early May, registering a Card Ladder Rate of Growth of 10.17% from May 6. Starting on the day of his first-round victory at the French Open, May 26, his Rate of Growth is a solid 5.17%.
Alcaraz's 2024 Topps Chrome cards have also sold of late, with this Sapphire Red numbered to 5 fetching $2,550 on June 1. From May 6 to June 5, Card Ladder registers 28 Alcaraz sales of $1,000 or more. From April 6 to May 5, that number was only 4.
Tennis is a sport of history, legacy, tradition - and Grand Slams. Given the sheer dominance of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the last decades, the bar has been set incredibly high for the new generation when it comes to creating a comparable legacy. Each of those three legends have at least 20 major titles. Alcaraz, along with World Number 1 Jannick Sinner, appear to have a chance to put up numbers that could at least approach the Big Three. Matches like Sunday's final bring maximum attention to the sport. A victory for Alcaraz would give him five major titles at 22 years old. Djokovic did not win his fifth until the 2012 Australian Open, when he was 24.