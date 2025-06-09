Coco Gauff Sends Sweet Message to Carlos Alcaraz After They Both Win French Open
Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz are this year's French Open singles champions after taking home their respective final matches over the weekend at Stade Roland Garros. Gauff defeated world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in three sets Saturday to claim the women's singles title and become the first American woman to win the French Open since Serena Williams did so in 2015.
Alcaraz won the men's singles title after a five-set thriller with world No. 1 Jannik Sinner Sunday to cap off the festivities at Roland Garros. Alcaraz came back from a deficit of two sets to love, even rallying back from three straight championship points in the fourth set to eventually win the instant-classic match on the 10-point tiebreak in the fifth set.
The men's final Sunday was a roller-coaster ride that lasted five hours and 29 minutes, the longest men's singles final in French Open history. The incredible match brought out all the emotions, from Alcaraz to Sinner and fans watching from across the globe. One day after Gauff's historic win—her first French Open title and second major championship—she had to tip her cap to Alcaraz.
"Congratulations Carlos Alcaraz on an incredible win," Gauff posted on her X account Sunday evening. "You are amazing!"
She referenced their trip to Beijing in September 2024 when they toured the Forbidden City together, donning traditional garb and all, before they competed in the China Open—an event that both won as well.
Now, coming off a weekend that will be etched in tennis history books, they both add another major title to their trophy case.