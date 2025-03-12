Chargers sign Najee Harris and it could help his cards
The Los Angeles Chargers have landed a major offensive weapon, signing former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris to a one-year deal worth up to $9.25 million. This move not only bolsters the Chargers' backfield but also has intriguing implications for the sports card and memorabilia market.
Harris, 27, brings a track record of durability and productivity to the Chargers. A first-round pick in 2021, he surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in each of his four seasons in Pittsburgh and never missed a regular-season start. His ability to stay on the field and consistently produce makes him an exciting addition to a Chargers team looking to revamp its offensive attack.
During his rookie season, Harris earned Pro Bowl honors after tallying 1,200 rushing yards and 467 receiving yards on 74 receptions. That kind of dual-threat ability is exactly what the Chargers need as they transition under new leadership and aim to make a playoff push in 2025.
With Harris in the mix, the Chargers gain a reliable, every-down back who can contribute both in the rushing and passing game. His presence should take pressure off quarterback Justin Herbert, providing a much-needed power runner to complement the team's aerial attack. If Harris thrives in Los Angeles, this one-year deal could be the beginning of a longer-term relationship.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders: Future NFL Star is a Rookie Card Must-Have
From a collectibles standpoint, Harris’ move to a major market like Los Angeles could significantly impact the demand for his sports cards and memorabilia. As the face of the Steelers' ground game for the last four seasons, his rookie cards have maintained mid-range prices and popularity among collectors.
Now, with a fresh start on the West Coast, any uptick in his performance, especially in a high-powered offense that's trying to find its footing once again. A strong first year as a Charger could drive renewed interest in both his rookie and autographed cards.
RELATED: Josh Allen’s Contract Is a Game-Changer Memorabilia and Cards
Chargers fans and collectors alike should keep an eye on Harris' early performances in powder blue. If he delivers big games under the bright lights of SoFi Stadium, expect his cards and memorabilia to see a surge in value.